Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Taika Waititi, the comedy director behind 2019 TIFF People’s Choice winner Jojo Rabbit, was at the TIFF red carpet at Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 10 to premiere his new film Next Goal Wins. The film follows the true story of the American Samoa soccer team’s spirited and comedic rise to greatness.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos