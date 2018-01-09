 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Werewolf wins $100,000 Rogers Best Canadian Film Award

Werewolf wins $100,000 Rogers Best Canadian Film Award

Werewolf, a film about a homeless Cape Breton couple struggling with methadone addiction, is the winner of Rogers Best Canadian Film Award.

Courtesy of Grass Fire Films

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Werewolf, a film about a homeless Cape Breton couple struggling with methadone addiction, is the winner of Rogers Best Canadian Film Award.

The $100,000 award was presented to Canadian director Ashley McKenzie at a Toronto Film Critics Association gala on Tuesday night.

Also nominated were Kevan Funk for Hello Destroyer and Joyce Wong for Wexford Plaza, who each took home $5,000 as runners-up for the award.

Story continues below advertisement

The film association also announced earlier this month it had selected The Florida Project as best picture — a Sean Baker drama about kids growing up in a welfare motel in the shadow of Disney World.

The film's star, Bria Vinaite, accepted the award Tuesday. She also accepted the award for supporting actor on behalf of her co-star, Willem Dafoe, who sent a video expressing his thanks.

Canadian actresses Saara Chaudry and Soma Chhaya, who provided the voices for Parvana and Shauzia in The Breadwinner, accepted the film's award for best animated feature.

Films with female leads top BAFTA nominations (Reuters)
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.