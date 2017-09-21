Finalists for the Moriyama RAIC International Prize

Published September 21, 2017 Updated September 21, 2017 Open this photo in gallery: 1 of 6 Melbourne School of Design, John Wardle Architects and NADAAA. Open this photo in gallery: 2 of 6 Melbourne School of Design, John Wardle Architects and NADAAA. John Horner Open this photo in gallery: 3 of 6 Melbourne School of Design, John Wardle Architects and NADAAA. Peter Bennetts Open this photo in gallery: 4 of 6 The Village Architect, Shobac Campus, Nova Scotia, Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects. Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: 5 of 6 8 House, Copenhagen, Bjarke Ingels Group. Jens Lindhe Open this photo in gallery: 6 of 6 8 House, Copenhagen, Bjarke Ingels Group. Ty Stange Report an error Editorial code of conduct