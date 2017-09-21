 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Finalists for the Moriyama RAIC International Prize

Finalists for the Moriyama RAIC International Prize

1 of 6

Melbourne School of Design, John Wardle Architects and NADAAA.

2 of 6

Melbourne School of Design, John Wardle Architects and NADAAA.

John Horner

3 of 6

Melbourne School of Design, John Wardle Architects and NADAAA.

Peter Bennetts

4 of 6

The Village Architect, Shobac Campus, Nova Scotia, Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects.

Story continues below advertisement

5 of 6

8 House, Copenhagen, Bjarke Ingels Group.

Jens Lindhe

6 of 6

8 House, Copenhagen, Bjarke Ingels Group.

Ty Stange

Report an error Editorial code of conduct