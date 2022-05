Blake Lively, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves walk the red carpet on “fashion’s biggest night out". The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual gala returns to its regular Monday night in May slot after two years of pandemic-related cancellations and delays. The gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" and raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022.ANDREW KELLY/Reuters 1 of 23 Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York.ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 23 Anna Wintour at the 2022 Met Gala in New York.NINA WESTERVELT/The New York Times News Service 3 of 23 Sarah Jessica Parker attends the 2022 Mete Gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition.Evan Agostini/The Associated Press 4 of 23 Jared Leto arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala.ANDREW KELLY/Reuters 5 of 23 Chloe Kim attends the 2022 Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition.Evan Agostini/The Associated Press 6 of 23 Janelle Monae arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 23 Jon Batiste arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala.ANDREW KELLY/Reuters 8 of 23 Evan Mock attends the 2022 Met Gala.Evan Agostini/The Associated Press 9 of 23 Winnie Harlow attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.MIKE COPPOLA/Getty Images 10 of 23 Alicia Keys attends the 2022 Met Gala.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 11 of 23 Samuelle Leibovitz, left, and Annie Leibovitz attend the 2022 Met Gala.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 12 of 23 Kaia Gerber arrives at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion".Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 13 of 23 New York City Mayor Eric Adams and partner Tracey Collins arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 23 New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala.ANDREW KELLY/Reuters 15 of 23 Venus Williams attends the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion".Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 16 of 23 Charlie and Elizabeth Shaffer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.KRISTA SCHLUETER/The New York Times News Service 17 of 23 Jordan Roth attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion".Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 18 of 23 Jessie Buckley attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.Evan Agostini/The Associated Press 19 of 23 Melissa King at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on May 2, 2022.Evan Agostini/The Associated Press 20 of 23 Quannah Chasinghorse attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion".Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 21 of 23 Emma Chamberlain arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala.ANDREW KELLY/Reuters 22 of 23 Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 2022 Met gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York.Evan Agostini/The Associated Press 23 of 23