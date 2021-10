The spider room by Gil Wizen, dual nationality from Israel and Canada is the winner in the category “Urban Wildlife”. Imagine looking under your bed, only to find the 2nd most venomous spider in the world, which is also one of the world’s largest true spiders, sitting there guarding a thousand baby spiders that hatched from an egg sac. The mere thought of it would send chills down the spine of many people. The image taken while he was visiting a biological station in the Ecuadorian Amazon.Gil Wizen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year