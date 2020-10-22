In photos: Winners of the Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020

A "Microspur 1" Winner in the Arachnids category. This photo of a Lynx Spider (Oxyopidae) with its young was taken in the mountains of Taiwan. Photographer Lung-Tsai says the small Oxyopidaes were climbing out, followed by two days of cannibalism, and the last one to survive is the king. It was quite a spectacle!

Lung-Tsai/Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020