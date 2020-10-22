In photos: Winners of the Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020

The winners have been announced in the Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020 ( http://www.photocrowd.com/bugs ), in association with Europe’s leading invertebrate charity, Buglife. Over 5,000 images were submitted from around the globe. The overall winning photographers were, Mofeed Abu Shalwa and Jamie Spensley.
A "Red palm weevil" taken in Saudi Arabia by Mofeed Abu Shalwa, who has been crowned Luminar Bug Photographer of the Year 2020. Weevil larvae can excavate holes up to a metre long in palm trees, weakening and even killing the host plant.
Mofeed Abu Shalwa/Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020
A flower crab spider, shot in Saudi Arabia by Mofeed Abu Shalwa, the Luminar Bug Photographer of the Year 2020. The flower crab spider can alter the colour of its body to blend in with its surroundings.
Mofeed Abu Shalwa
A Carder Bee Winner in the Young Bug Photographer category was shot by Jamie Spensley. The photo is composed of 41 separate images, called a focus-stack to counter the shallow depth of field that extreme macro photographs suffer from. The young photographer was also awarded the Luminar Young Bug Photographer of the Year 2020 title.
Jamie Spensley/Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020
Take off! Winner in the Beetles category. An acorn weevil (curculio glandium) takes flight.
Christian Brockes/Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020
"Snail" Winner in the Snails and Slugs category. The winning image in the Snails and Slugs category is this classic portrait of a garden snail, plucked from his garden rockery and shot on a black, ceramic tile by David Lain from the UK.
David lain/Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020
"Three Mayfly" on Crested Dogstail Winner in the Flies, Bees, Wasps and Dragonflies category. This stunning composition of three mayfly on crested dogstail was shot on the River Kennet near Kintbury, in the UK, by Peter Orr.
Peter Orr/Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020
"Diamond Squid" Winner in the Aquatic Bugs category. A diamond squid, shot in Siladen, Indonesia during a blackwater dive. Blackwater dives are at night in the open ocean, usually over deep waters. After sunset, pelagic predators like the diamond squid come close to the surface to hunt.
Galice Hoarau/Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020
A "Microspur 1" Winner in the Arachnids category. This photo of a Lynx Spider (Oxyopidae) with its young was taken in the mountains of Taiwan. Photographer Lung-Tsai says the small Oxyopidaes were climbing out, followed by two days of cannibalism, and the last one to survive is the king. It was quite a spectacle!
Lung-Tsai/Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020
"Swallowtail" Winner in the Butterflies and Moths category. The beautiful Old World Swallowtail butterfly by Sara Jazbar, newly hatched from the chrysalis and waiting for its wings to dry before its first flight.
Sara Jazbar/Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020
"Home Sweet Home" Winner in the Bug Homes category, shows a mining bee and leaf-cutter bee emerging from a bee hotel.
Lee Frost/Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020
"Silver "Y" Gamma Moth Profile", The astonishing detail in this Silver Y moth was captured by Stephen James, and was shortlisted in the Extreme Close-Up category.
Stephen James
"Tug of War" Winner in the All the Other Bugs category. This dramatic shot by Reynante Martinez won the "All the other bugs" category, and shows two weaver ants pulling apart a smaller species.
Reynante Martinez/Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020
