Paintings by Ojibway artist Samuel Ash

Samuel Ash was an artist whose work, according to friend and artist Elio DelCol, reflected the difficulties he experienced in life. Born April 9, 1951 in Sioux Lookout, Ont.; died April 8, 2021, in Toronto, of cardiac arrest, aged 69.

Open this photo in gallery: Think of My New Family and Wife Someday by Samuel Ash. Handout 1 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: A portrait of Samuel Ash titled “Silent Sam” was painted by friend and artist Elio DelCol. Handout 2 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: Mushroom by Samuel Ash. Handout 3 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: Young Loon On Rock by Samuel Ash. Handout 4 of 11

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery: Ojibway artist Samuel Ash sketching. Handout 5 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: Painting by by Samuel Ash. Handout 6 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: Green Snow by Samuel Ash. Handout 7 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: Samuel Ash standing on the front steps of the Mackenzie Cultural Gallery in Windsor where his exhibition was on display. Handout 8 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: Last Turtle by Samuel Ash. Handout 9 of 11

Open this photo in gallery: Stare At Loon But Dog Hide by Samuel Ash. Handout 10 of 11