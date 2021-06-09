Paintings by Ojibway artist Samuel Ash

Samuel Ash was an artist whose work, according to friend and artist Elio DelCol, reflected the difficulties he experienced in life. Born April 9, 1951 in Sioux Lookout, Ont.; died April 8, 2021, in Toronto, of cardiac arrest, aged 69.
Think of My New Family and Wife Someday by Samuel Ash.
A portrait of Samuel Ash titled “Silent Sam” was painted by friend and artist Elio DelCol.
Mushroom by Samuel Ash.
Young Loon On Rock by Samuel Ash.
Ojibway artist Samuel Ash sketching.
Painting by by Samuel Ash.
Green Snow by Samuel Ash.
Samuel Ash standing on the front steps of the Mackenzie Cultural Gallery in Windsor where his exhibition was on display.
Last Turtle by Samuel Ash.
Stare At Loon But Dog Hide by Samuel Ash.
Mushroom Somewhere by Samuel Ash.
