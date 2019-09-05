 Skip to main content

Arts TIFF 2019: Red carpet photos

TIFF 2019: Red carpet photos

Martin Scorsese was among the stars out for Day 1 of the Toronto International Film Festival.

A volunteer takes a photo of people with the Toronto International Film Festival logo on day one of the event on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Toronto. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

Ronnie Hawkins, centre, arrives on the red carpet for the new movie "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band " at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday September 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Martin Scorsese arrives for the gala presentation of the Robbie Robertson biopic "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band" on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Albina Kirenga, Amanda Mugabekazi, Belinda Rubango, and Clariella Bizimana attend the "Our Lady Of The Nile" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 05, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Director Daniel Roher and Kari Teicher arrive for the gala presentation of the Robbie Robertson biopic "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band" on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

Actor Matthew Cardarople reacts as he arrives to a special presentation of the biopic about singer Helen Reddy, "I Am Woman", at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

MARK BLINCH/Reuters

TIFF Rising Star Kacey Rohl arrives for the gala presentation of the Robbie Roberston biopic "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band" on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Gabe Polsky and Justine Polsky attend the "Red Penguins" photo call during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on September 05, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer arrive for the gala presentation of the Robbie Robertson biopic "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band" on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

Musician Robbie Robertson (C) arrives for the gala presentation of his biopic "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band" on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters

