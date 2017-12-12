Hottest tickets in Canada: Five things to do across the country

Burning Bluebeard

They said Chicago's Iroquois Theatre was fireproof. Perhaps it was the same "they" who said the Titanic was unsinkable. Inspired by a tragically true turn-of-the-century story, the Edmonton Actors Theatre's rascally Burning Bluebeard mischievously tells the tale of six sooty clowns who emerge from the burnt remains of the Iroquois to perform a holiday-season pantomime. Dec. 12 to 23, at Edmonton's Roxy on Gateway.

Daniel Caesar

The young Toronto crooner Daniel Caesar believes in silky smooth bedroom soul, and Grammy voters clearly believe in him. On the strength of his debut album Freudian and the single Get You, Caesar scored two nominations for the annual golden-gramophone ceremony. "I was wondering," he murmurs on his excellent LP, "can you hold me down?" It would seem unlikely. Dec. 16 to 20, at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall.

She Who Tells a Story: Women Photographers from Iran and the Arab World

Contradicting the Western notion that Arab and Iranian women are powerless, a touring exhibition of their photographs boldly displays fine art and photojournalistic talents, with a focus on the contemporary social and political landscape of the Middle East. Female photographers including Jananne Al-Ani, Lalla Essaydi, Shirin Neshat and Newsha Tavakolian work powerfully and poetically in portraiture and staged narratives. To March 4, 2018, at Ottawa's Canadian War Museum.

National Music Centre: Showcase

A few of Neil Young's guitars were sold off to the highest bidder last week in Los Angeles. One that escaped the auctioneer's call is a 1970s Epiphone acoustic on which the rock troubadour wrote the song Natural Beauty. It's just one of the items of an exhibition that celebrates this year's Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame honorees (Paul Brandt and Harvey Gold) and the 2017 inductees into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (Bruce Cockburn, Beau Dommage, Stéphane Venne and Mr. Young). Dec. 13 to fall, 2018, at Calgary's Studio Bell.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

"When an image shocks and assaults us, there needs to be good reason. With this one, there is." So said Lewis Blackwell, chair of the jury that selected Memorial to a Species – a gruesome shot of a dehorned black rhino by South African photojournalist Brent Stirton – as the top entry in this year's WPY competition. The image, symbolic of poachers' ugly greed, is the centrepiece of a collection of the year's best nature photography. Dec. 16 to March 18, 2018, at Toronto's Royal Ontario Museum.

