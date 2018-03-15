Hottest tickets in Canada: Five things to do across the country

Sound and Colour

All-star musicians and titans in the fields of dance, literature and theatre line up around the block to work with Andrew Burashko and his Art of Time Ensemble, usually to celebrate the works of well-known composers. Here, however, pianist Burashko goes solo when he presents Alexander Scriabin's 24 Preludes, Op. 11. The pieces are to be accompanied by a bathing of colour that reflects the Russian composer's unique correlation – he had the cross-wired sensory condition synesthesia – of colour to music. March 22 to 24, at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre Theatre.

Juno Week

Story continues below advertisement

Most eyes will zero in on the gala award ceremony held March 25, but Juno festivities actually kick off six days earlier. Vancouver will be awash with a musician-studded hockey game, a comedy show (featuring Charlie Demers and Rebecca Kohler), a songwriter's circle (at Orpheum Theatre, with Jann Arden, Iskwé, Jim Cuddy, Rose Cousins, Ruth B and Scott Helman) and, of course, Shania Twain sightings. March 19 to 25, in Vancouver.

Arrogant Worms

If music is no joking matter to the Juno crowd, it is to the Arrogant Worms. Formed – hatched? arose? dropped off a tree? – in 1991, the comedy troupe of Mike McCormick, Chris Patterson and Trevor Strong impressed the early birds with their witty songs more than they did with their sketches. They dropped the latter, kept the former and crafted a career of melodious jocularity. March 17, Medicine Hat; March 19, Calgary; March 20, Victoria; March 21, Campbell River, B.C.; March 22 and 23, Vancouver.

Les Misérables

History licks a finger and turns the page; yesterday's Les Misérables is today's Les Deplorables. Although the storming of barricades takes on different forms these days, the world's unequal distribution of wealth is nothing new. From Toronto's Theatre Smith-Gilmour comes a new dramatic adaptation of Victor Hugo's persistently timely historical novel about the uprising of society's dispossessed and the redemption of a man wrongly convicted. March 16 to April 1, at Toronto's Theatre Centre.

Moscow Apartment

To Google their name is to quickly become up to speed on the state of Russian Airbnbs. But Moscow Apartment is also the name of a precocious folk-rock duo who clean up at award shows in all the "best young …" categories. They are Brighid Fry and Pascale Padilla, advocates of close harmonies and rhythms that rock and others that waltz. They're as likely to have Leonard Cohen posters hanging in their school lockers as photos of Feist, and when they sing "keep your hands off my body," they do it like they mean it. March 18, at the Black Sheep Inn in Wakefield, Que.

Story continues below advertisement