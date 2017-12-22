Hottest tickets in Canada: Five things to do across the country

Emptiness: Emily Carr and Lui Shou Kwan

Lui Shou Kwan, untitled work, 1962 ink, pigment on paper, from the exhibition Emptiness.

An exhibition pairs Canadian painter Emily Carr with Lui Shou Kwan (1919-1975), an influential Chinese artist who pioneered Hong Kong's new ink movement. Each artist experimented with modernist movements and mysticism through their respective depictions of nature. This show serves to compare and contrast their approaches. To April 8, 2018, at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Peter Pan

Graham Conway and Fiona Sauder in Peter Pan at Toronto’s Young Centre for the Performing Arts. Nicholas Porteous

Soulpepper Theatre presents a Dora Award-winning musical from Bad Hats Theatre, a company that believes in big dreams, airborne optimism and a turn-of-the-century tale that grows old at the same speed as its titular protagonist. The production is geared to the kiddies, but their parents no doubt can stand some whimsey too. To Dec. 31, at Toronto's Young Centre for the Performing Arts.

All-Canadian New Year's Eve

It's a shame that Canada's 150th was, for many around the world, a year of the good-riddance kind. Say goodbye to complicated 2017 with Shakura S'Aida, a dynamic entertainer who pops corks in the bluesiest and most charismatic ways. The singer works with pianist Lance Anderson and bassist Russ Boswell at a landmark Canadian venue that opened in 1901 with a performance of something called Days of the Year. Dec. 31, at the Gravenhurst Opera House, Gravenhurst, Ont.

Mr. Shi and His Lover

A scene from Mr. Shi and His Lover.

In a daring, experimental musical reviewed in these pages as a "constant delight," the real-life story of a French diplomat in China who falls in love with a mysterious opera singer is adventurously told. Performed in Mandarin with English surtitles, Mr. Shi and His Lover features a sensuous score inspired by Chinese opera and vintage pop. Jan. 3 to 13, 2018, at Ottawa's National Arts Centre.

Royal Wood

Born John Royal Wood Nicholson, the Ontario balladeer known as Royal Wood has carved a niche for himself in the crowded singer-songwriter landscape. The songs from the folk-pop romantic are often emotional, but his truths, hopes and doubts are honestly (if sensitively) conveyed. His voice is classy and clear; his melodies, much the same. Sometimes he even rocks a little. Dec. 28 to 30, at Black Sheep Inn, Wakefield, Que.