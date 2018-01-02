Hottest tickets in Canada: Six things to do across the country

The Sunshine Eaters

The brightly coloured, sequin adored worlds Jamaican artist Ebony. G Patterson weave reveal a clear connection to the dance-hall culture that inspire her work. While dissecting the theme of urban masculinity in her practice, Patterson digs deep into ideas of race, performativity and identity. She is one of twelve artists in the upcoming exhibition "The Sunshine Eaters" which brings together a diverse collection of work that focuses on landscape and flora as a means of conjuring hope in the tumult of our contemporary world. The exhibition features work by artists including Nick Cave, Brian Jungen, Shary Boyle and Winnie Truong. The Sunshine Eaters opens Wednesday, January 10 at Onsite Gallery in Toronto Canada.

The Sunshine Eaters opens Wednesday, January 10 at Onsite Gallery in Toronto, Ontario and runs until April 15.

- Rachel Wine

Story continues below advertisement

Lear

If Shakespeare taught us anything, it is that so long as we can say "this is the worst," the worst is yet to come. Say goodbye to a weird 2017 and hello to an unpromising 2018 with a production from the Dora-winning Groundling Theatre Company that explores familial loyalty and the fragile balance of sanity and chaos. Stratford Festival all-star Seana McKenna tackles the titular role of the aging monarch.

Jan. 9 to 28, at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre Theatre.

Come from Away

On Sept. 11, 2001, the world was headed to hell but decided to make an unscheduled layover instead in Gander, Nfld. A Canadian production of the soulful smash-hit musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein stars Eliza-Jane Scott as a pilot stranded in the Newfoundland town after more than three dozen airplanes were redirected there following sky-sent terrorist attacks in the United States.

Jan. 11 to Feb. 3 (now in previews), at Winnipeg's Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.

High Performance Rodeo: Onegin

Calgary's annual International Festival of the Arts hits the ground humming to the score of Onegin, the zippy, melodious musical from Veda Hille and Amiel Gladstone that wowed the critics upon its 2016 debut at the Arts Club in Vancouver. It's based on Alexander Pushkin's 1833 poem and an 1879 opera by Tchaikovsky, who's okay with the news that the production has a rock-concert slant.

Jan. 5 to 13 (festival continues to Jan. 28), at Calgary's Max Bell Theatre.

Globehead

During a month-long tournament, leading improvising comedians including Lisa Merchant, Sarah Hillier, Second City alumnus Nigel Downer, The Beaverton's Miguel Rivas and defending champions Kirsten Rasmussen and Leigh Cameron battle extemporaneously for honour, laughs and a trophy so silly we couldn't make it up if we tried.

Story continues below advertisement

Jan. 5 to 27, at Toronto's Bad Dog Comedy Theatre.

House Mix

Fresh off a tour of Colombia, Toronto Dance Theatre brings its showcase of short works by company artistic director and choreographer Christopher House to Atlantic Canada. Covering contemporary creations from the past three decades, the program includes Thirteen, a new quintet from the native-son Newfoundlander.

Jan. 6 to 25, in St. John's, Halifax, Moncton, Charlottetown, Saint John and Fredericton.