Chance the Rapper

“I want to get to heaven,” Chance the Rapper told a concert audience recently, “and I want all of you to get to heaven, too.” Born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, the Chicago hip-hop star is at the vanguard (with Kendrick Lamar and others) of new rap-music movement that leaves behind hedonism for spirituality and bold re-imaginings of gospel music. Heaven is anywhere one can find it; a flock awaits its rhyming preacher.

May 24, 8 p.m. $39.25 to $194.25. Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Blvd. W., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Todd Glass

The American stand-up veteran’s 2013 album is Todd Glass Talks About Stuff, which qualifies for a truth-in-advertising prize if nothing else. The observational comic and podcast enthusiast does five sets at the Comedy Bar, with material that covers day-to-day absurdities and things more surreal.

May 25 to 27. $25. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor St. W., 416-551-6540 or comedybar.ca.

21C Festival

Blowing minds and stretching ears since 2014, an annual event of newly-minted music this year strikes the Canadian sesquicentennial gong. Expect moments of inspiration performed by the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra and the Cecilia String Quartet among others. On May 27, a special Bang on a Canada concert offers works by René Lussier and Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry, along with a world premiere from the Plunderphonics maestro John Oswald.

May 24 to 28. Various prices and passes. Telus Centre for Performance and Learning, 273 Bloor St. W., 416-408-0208 or performance.rcmusic.ca.

Tapestry Opera: Oksana G.

Ten years in the making and featuring a cast of 56 that sings in four languages, the ambitious opera Oksana G. makes its world premiere. Starring the Ukrainian-Canadian soprano Natalya Gennadi, the 140-minute opus tells the dark, affecting story of a young Ukrainian woman lured into the world of sex trafficking.

May 24 to 30. $50 to $175. Imperial Oil Opera Theatre, 227 Front St. E., 416-537-6066 or tapestryopera.com.

Tanya Tagaq on Angry Inuk

With her edgy, artful manner, the Arctic-born experimental vocalist Tanya Tagaq has literally breathed new life into the Canadian alt-folk scene. On Wednesday, the Polaris Prize winner takes part in a discussion on (and a screening of) Angry Inuk, Alethea Arnaquq-Baril’s searing documentary on the effect of seal-hunting protests on Inuit communities.

May 24, 7 p.m. $29. TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King St. W., 416-599-8433 or tiff.net.

