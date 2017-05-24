Bad Jews

There are Jews and then there are Jews, if you know what the New York playwright Joshua Harmon means. “If you’re a young Jewish person who’s engaged at all with your religion,” Harmon has explained, “you’ve met people from all sides of the spectrum.” In an edgy comedy that explores family, faith and legacy, three twentysomething cousins fight over a precious family heirloom. May 26 to June 4 (preview, May 25). $25 to $30. Small World Music Centre, 180 Shaw St., 647-925-0643 or kofflerarts.org.

C.R. Avery

One of God’s own prototypes, C.R. Avery speaks in spangles and presents beat-box music that intrigues and amuses. In celebration of his new collection of poems The Black Water Under August Moon Parade, the freewheeling Vancouver bard holds court for one night only. May 27, 9 p.m. $20. The Burdock Music Hall, 1184 Bloor St. W., 416-546-4033 or burdockto.com.

The Weeknd

Dude just reunited with Lana Del Rey for the title track of the pop-noir darling’s forthcoming LP Lust for Life. Dude just dropped $18-million (U.S.) on a L.A. mansion. Dude is Toronto’s Abel Makkonen Tesfaye and he’s in town to pack up his belongings and give two hometown shows on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour. May 26 and 27, 7:30 p.m. $39.50 to $300. Air Canada Centre, 40 Bay St., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Power Ball XIX: Stereo Vision

The international design duo Pedro y Juana has created an alternate-universe environment. The stylish pop duo known as the Darcys will seduce in the best possible Chic-meets-Bowie ways. Overhead projections will invoke hidden worlds. The Power Plant contemporary art gallery is throwing its 19th annual fundraising gala and it promises to be different than any of its 18 predecessors. June 1, 7 p.m. (VIP and Power Ball parties, $500) or 9 p.m. (Power Ball Party, $175). Power Plant, 231 Queens Quay W., powerball.thepowerplant.org.

Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival

This year’s adventure in queer cinema covers bases with Jennifer Reeder’s charming romantic comedy (Signature Move, May 27), an Alan Cumming-starring debut feature from Vincent Gagliostro (After Louie, May 30) and Tom Gustafson’s gender-bending musical (Hello Again, June 4). May 25 to June 4. $11 to $14 (passes available). Various venues. 416-599-8433 or insideout.ca/torontofestival.

Report Typo/Error