Michael Che

Here’s a weekend update for all those Saturday Night Live enthusiasts disconsolate because the season has ended: Michael Che, co-anchor of the show’s popular satirical news-desk segment, will be in town for two sets on Saturday night. Live. June 3, 6:30 and 9:45 p.m. $25. Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth Ave., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

A Streetcar Named Desire

The streetcar that takes dance fans to National Ballet performances is named “most likely to be late due to insufferable crosstown traffic and near-constant Queen Street construction.” It’s not very catchy, but those heading to the Canadian premiere of choreographer John Neumeier’s retelling of Tennessee Williams’s classic drama should take heed. A dark, daring ballet explores memory, madness and desires of the Blanche DuBois kind. June 3 to 10. $65 to $265. Four Seasons Centre, 145 Queen St. W., 866-345-9595 or national.ballet.ca.

Belshazzar’s Feast

Conductor laureate Andrew Davis returns to the podium for a rarely performed biblical oratorio from 1931 by the Englishman William Walton. Based on an Old Testament saga about the liberation of Hebrew slaves in Babylon, the piece is presented by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra with baritone soloist Alexander Dobson and the 200 combined voices of the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and Huddersfield Choral Society. June 2 (7:30 p.m.) and June 3 (8 p.m.). $49.75 to $154. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St., 416-598-3375 or tso.ca.

The Sound of Music

Tony-winning musicals, Rodgers and Hammerstein situations and the joyous alpine singing of the von Trapp family are just a few of our favourite things. A limited run of the beloved story (famously adapted for a 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer) satisfies sentimentalists and melody appreciators of all ages. June 6 to 11. $29 to $200. Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St., 416-872-1212 or mirvish.com.

Charles Gagnon: A Survey of Photographs

He sculpted, he collaged, he even filmed. (His multimedia work began as early as Expo 67 with his film The Eighth Day.) Charles Gagnon’s reputation, though, rests largely on painting and photography, and it is the latter discipline celebrated with a retrospective of a Canadian visual arts giant. To June 17. Free. Stephen Bulger Gallery, 1026 Queen St. W., 416-504-0575 or bulgergallery.com.

