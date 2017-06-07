Ali Hassan

Don’t expect him to jump on the ban wagon. The Canadian comedian Ali Hassan was able to test-run his solo show Muslim, Interrupted at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, but the election of a bumbling U.S. President required him to update his material. Donald Trump commentary aside, Hassan puts a human face on Islam and smartly counters negative stigmas with humour.

June 14, 7:30 p.m. $25. Lula Lounge, 1585 Dundas St. W., 416-588-0307 or torontoenvironment.org.

Luminato

With last year’s excellent experiment at the Hearn Generating Station behind them and with a new artistic director at the helm, the annual Luminato arts festival kicks off its schedule with Tributaries, a free, four-part celebration of Indigenous performance featuring more than 60 artists (June 14, 6 to 11 p.m., free, David Pecaut Square.)

June 14 to 25. Various prices and venues. luminatofestival.com.

Toronto Japanese Film Festival

The Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre has been beating the drum for Japanese film for some time now, but this year they kick it up a notch with a screening of Za Ondekoza, Tai Kato’s 1981 documentary on the pioneering taiko-drumming troupe. The remastered film finally gets its North American premiere (June 12, 7 p.m.), to be followed by a performance from Canada’s premiere taiko ensemble, Nagata Shachu.

June 8 to 22. $12 (passes available). Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, 6 Garamond Court, 416-441-2345 or jccc.on.ca.

Comedy Uncovered

No theme here, just comedians who are excellent at the funny. Hosted by the insistently witty DeAnne Smith and headlined by the fresh-take virtuoso Rebecca Kohler, the evening includes standup by Jackie Pirico and an improv set from Second City alumni Kiki Razzle and Matt Folliott.

June 10, 7 p.m. $12. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor St. W., 416-551-6540 or comedybar.ca.

Canadian Sports Film Festival

In the United States, lacrosse is often thought of as a “prep-school” sport, with its Indigenous origins an afterthought. As well, it’s a game more often played by men and boys than their female counterparts. With the documentary Keepers of the Game (the first of 23 films screened at this year’s Canadian Sports Film Festival), director Judd Ehrlich addresses the tension involved with an all-native girls’ high-school lacrosse team in northern New York State.

June 9 to 11. $8 to $15 (passes available). TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King St. W., 416-599-8433 or sportfilmfestival.ca.

Report Typo/Error