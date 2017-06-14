Morro & Jasp in Stupefaction

Are they pranksters? It’s as plain as the red noses on their faces. Overwhelmed by the state of the world, the unbeatable clowning duo of Heather Marie Annis and Amy Lee seek divine explanation in an existential comedy. June 14 to 24. $20 to $40. Streetcar Crowsnest, 345 Carlaw Ave., 647-341-7390 or crowstheatre.com.

The Last Shuffle

The thrill is gone and now, the Silver Dollar Room is leaving town, too. A strong collection of local electric blues talent bids adieu to the city’s atmospheric onetime, long-time home of the genre. June 16, 8 p.m. $20 to $25. Silver Dollar Room, 486 Spadina Ave., 416-975-0909 or bluestime.ca.

Carly Rae Jepsen

You can reach her by the telephone. You can reach her by the sousaphone. As part of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s Canada Mosaic sesquicentennial program, the Juno-winning Call Me Maybe singer performs with symphonic accompaniment. June 17, 7:30 p.m. $27 to $89. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St., 416-598-3375 or tso.ca.

Confederation Part I: Confederation & Riel

Presented by Soulpepper Theatre and VideoCabaret, Michael Hollingsworth’s epic, eccentric and audacious black-box retelling of Canadian history includes the wheeling of Louis Riel and the dealing of John A. Macdonald and Wilfrid Laurier. June 17 to Aug. 19 (currently in previews). $25 to $96. Young Centre, 50 Tank House Lane, 416-866-8666 or soulpepper.ca.

Monterey Pop

Before the Who closed the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 with a stage-smashing rendition of My Generation, guitarist Pete Townshend announced: “This is where it all ends.” To the contrary, Monterey Pop ushered in a new era of rock ’n’ roll, pioneered modern music festivals and, with D.A. Pennebaker’s groundbreaking filming of the event, helped invent the rock doc. June 17 and 23. $13. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor St. W., 416-637-3123 or hotdocs.ca.

