U2

Records, cassettes and compact discs of U2’s greatest album have been worn out from repeated listening, but, contrary to what Bono and band would lead us to believe, nothing is better than the real thing. In a 30th-anniversary celebration of The Joshua Tree, the Irish rock anthemists perform its landmark LP in its entirety. June 23, 7 p.m. $70 to $280. Rogers Centre, 1 Blue Jays Way, 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

The Canada 150 Auction

In the summer of the sesquicentennial, flags will be waved high and proud. So why not fly one of the best money can buy? An early, large and woolen Canadian red ensign flag (circa 1870, estimated at $30,000) is among the art and objects of historical and cultural significance offered by Canada's oldest auction house. June 27, 7 p.m. (Previews June 23 to 26). Free. Waddington’s Auctioneers, 275 King St. E., 877-504-5700 or waddingtons.ca.

TD Toronto Jazz Festival

On Friday, the Toronto Jazz Festival kicks off with a show at the reopened Concert Hall at the Masonic Temple, with a performance from an artist (Randy Bachman) who no doubt has a history with the venue. Because of Canada Day festivities at Nathan Phillips Square, the annual blue-note affair will use a variety of downtown halls, as well as outdoor stages in Yorkville. June 23 to July 2. Various venues and prices. torontojazz.com.

Christie Pits Film Festival

A little “sis,” a little “boom,” a little “bah.” For years, film critics have been cheering for The Freshman, Harold Lloyd's beloved campus-comedy classic from 1925. A screening of the silent picture, which kicks off a weekly bring-a-blanket outdoor film series, will be accompanied by a live score. June 25, 9 p.m. (or 15 minutes after sunset). PWYC (suggested donation $10). Christie Pits Park, 750 Bloor St. W., christiepitsff.com.

NXNE: Port Lands Music Festival

The mainstage component of the annual North by Northeast fiesta returns to the Port Lands, after its inaugural encampment there a year ago. Headliners include the shaggy rapper Post Malone (Friday), the Polaris-winning hip-hop maestro Kaytranada (Saturday) and the indie-pop heroes Passion Pit (Sunday). June 23 to 25. $80 to $119 a day ($125 to $220, weekend pass). 51 Commissioners St., nxne.com.

