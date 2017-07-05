Batman: The Movie

“Holy jumble! Where’s the hope of the world now?” The answer, Robin, is that there is no hope, not since the orginal Batman actor Adam West died a month ago. There was a time, though, when rescue was just a Bat-signal-in-the-night-sky away. Celebrate that era with a 1966 feature film about a milk-drinking, tights-wearing, sure-death-escaping, Riddler-whamming superhero.

July 7 (7 p.m.) and July 8 (2 p.m.). $8. The Royal, 608 College St., 416-466-4400 or theroyal.to.

Sonic Palette – Tom Thomson’s Voice through Music 100 Years Later

When it comes to mysterious deaths, the painter Tom Thomson was the Tupac Shakur of his time. To mark the centennial of his passing (July 8, 1917), the McMichael gallery presents a weekend of activities that include the Algonquin Ensemble’s premiere performance of Sonic Palette – Tom Thomson’s Voice through Music 100 Years Later, billed as an “immersive multi-sensory celebration.”

July 9, 2 p.m. Free (with gallery admission, $15 to $18). McMichael Canadian Art Collection, 10365 Islington Ave., Kleinburg, Ont., 905-893-1121 or mcmichael.com.

Ed Sheeran

What’s the world come to when you can’t make fun of a ginger-haired, song-stealing British pop star? Earlier this week, Ed Sheeran announced he’d abandoned Twitter, citing the mean things people say about him online. At Air Canada Centre, haters are not welcome for a pair of shows by the hard-living but sensitive-skinned superstar. Opening act is James Blunt, who could give his fellow Brit troubadour excellent advice when it comes to slaying Internet trolls.

July 7 and 8, 7:30 p.m. $46.25 to $116.25. Air Canada Centre, 40 Bay St., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Maria Hassabi: Staging

Her performances and installations have been staged in museums, galleries and theatres and now, the New York-based artist and choreographer Maria Hassabi brings dancers (as living sculptures) to Don River Valley Park. The work, which unfolds over several hours and different locations, includes absurd poses held for extended durations – perhaps an allegory for the nearby parkway’s often static traffic.

July 7 (5 to 8 p.m.) and July 8 (1 to 5 p.m.). Free. Don Landing (near Corktown Common), evergreen.ca.

The Moody Blues

The Moody Blues’ 1967 concept album Days of Future Passed chronicled a typical day, beginning in morning and ending famously in a glossy-fabric situation. A 50-year celebration of the prog-rock classic includes the full run-through of the album, including hits Tuesday Afternoon and Nights in White Satin.

July 6 and 7, 7:30 p.m. $62 to $202. Sony Centre, 1 Front St. E., 855-872-7669 or sonycentre.ca.

