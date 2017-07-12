Ricky Gervais

In 2000, Ricky Gervais was given the BBC talk show Meet Ricky Gervais. Seven BAFTA Awards (and five British Comedy Awards, three Golden Globes, two Emmys Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination) later, we’ve gotten to know the cheeky, gifted British actor-comedian quite well indeed. And now, with Humanity, his first touring stand-up show in years, Gervais is at his most personal yet, with wistful family anecdotes and candid midlife observations. July 14 to 16, $65.50 to $79.50. 8 p.m. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Sue Foley

When the Texas-trained, Ottawa-based blues guitarist Sue Foley called in favours for her first solo album in a decade, among those reporting for duty included Lone State all-stars Jimmie Vaughan, Billy Gibbons, Charlie Sexton and Chris (Whipper) Layton. The resulting LP is The Ice Queen – all rise for Foley. July 16, 8:30 p.m. $25 to $30. Hugh’s Room Live, 2261 Dundas St. W., 416-533-5483 or hughsroomlive.com.

Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition

It’s not just the paintings, photography, jewellery, ceramics and mixed-media pieces on display this year, it’s the exhibition site itself. The country’s largest and longest running outdoor art fair has come up with a new layout, reminiscent of a Spanish town with buildings circling the main plaza of Nathan Phillips Square. July 14 and 15 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Nov. 16 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Free. 100 Queen St. W., torontooutdoor.art.

Fringe Festival: Hands Down

Word has it that film and television director Warren Sonoda has penned his best play since high school, hands down. Actually, it’s his only play since high school and it’s called Hands Down. Billed as a twisted comedy about ambition, endurance and pushing your limits, the 55-minute Fringe Festival piece from the director of Trailer Park Boys and Cooper’s Camera centres around contestants keeping their paws on a car for 100 hours straight. To July 16. $12. Factory Theatre Mainspace, 125 Bathurst St., fringetoronto.com.

Porch View Dances

A beloved community experience is back for its sixth year. Created by the contemporary dance company Kaeja d’Dance, the event brings together professional dance artists with average Joes and Josephines to tell neighbourhood stories on Seaton Village front lawns, porches and courtyards. Think of it as the watchable choreography of the everyday. July 19 to 22 (7 p.m.) and July 23 (1 p.m.). PWYC. 648 Markham St., kaeja.org.

Report Typo/Error