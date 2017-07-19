Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Kendrick Lamar performs on the opening night of his tour for his album DAMN at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., July 12, 2017. (CAITLIN O'HARA/NYT)
Brad Wheeler

Kendrick Lamar

In what could be regarded as the changing of the vanguard, Drake’s OVO festival will not be the event of the summer hip-hop season. That honour goes to the arrival of Kendrick Lamar, a sublimely rapping Californian whose Damn album is a wide-screen stroke of young genius. July 25, 7:30 p.m. (and Aug. 23). $75 to $270. Air Canada Centre, 40 Bay St., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

A Night at the Opera

Two words: air conditioning. Save the hand fans for the hipsters standing in the fields, because there’s no cooler music festival than the indoor Toronto Summer Music Festival. Highlights include a night of arias and ensembles from the operas of Puccini, Verdi and Mozart. Hosted by the mezzo-soprano and CBC Radio 2 host Julie Nesrallah. July 27, 7:30 p.m. (festival runs to Aug. 5). $20 to $79. Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W., 416-408-0208 or torontosummermusic.com.

Here: Locating Contemporary Canadian Artists

Celebrating 150 years of Canada’s nationhood, the Aga Khan Museum presents the works of more than 20 contemporary Canadian artists – some born here, some naturalized; some residents, some ex-pats. Questions of identity are entertained with museum-wide installations of video, textiles, paintings and sculpture. July 22 to Jan. 1, 2018. $12 to $20. Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Dr., 416-646-4677 or agakhanmuseum.org.

July Talk

One could wait to catch the bluesy alt-rock dynamism and he-she charisma of one Toronto’s hottest bands at Massey Hall in December, or one could hit the road north for a patio-lantern occasion this weekend. Which to do? The band’s name is July Talk. That’s a clue. July 21 and 22, 9 p.m. $29.50 Kee to Bala, 1012 Bala Falls Rd., Bala, Ont., thekee.com.

La Boheme

Given that Cassandra Warner has performed opera in a boxing ring, a pirate ship and a sex shop, an ensemble presentation of select cuts from Puccini’s four-act classic in a cinema might feel like La Scala to her in comparison. A concert featuring the mezzo soprano is preceded by a screening of King Vidor’s 1926 silent version of the opera, with live piano. July 23, 6:30 p.m. $30. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-531-9950 or revuecinema.ca.

