Studio Ghibli Anime Series: Kiki’s Delivery Service

The famed Japanese animation studio is saluted with screenings of past hits, offered in both dubbed and subtitled versions. The first of the five highlighted films hitting an array of Cineplex screens (July 30 to Dec. 6) is 1989’s Kiki’s Delivery Service, a story involving a trainee witch (with a chatty black cat) who uses her broom to clean up in the food-delivery trade. The English version includes the voices of Kirsten Dunst, Phil Hartman, Janeane Garofalo and the late Debbie Reynolds. July 30, 12:55 p.m. (English dub) and Aug. 2, 7 p.m. (subtitled). Various Cineplex cinemas, cineplex.com.

Wayhome

Headliners to the cottage-country mega-festival include Imagine Dragons, Frank Ocean and the Australian electro-pop maestro Flume, but the daytime undercards aren’t filled with chumps. Crowds should brave sunstroke to witness the likes of the young soulster Daniel Caesar, the Vancouver dance-music maestro Pat Lok, the bluesy Moby-loving Brit who calls himself Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and the return of the ruffian bass-and-drum rockers Death From Above 1979. July 28 to 30. $110 (three-day pass, $250). Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, Oro-Medonte, Ont., wayhome.com.

SummerWorks

A curated performance festival of theatre, dance, music, live art and somethings in-between is not without an audacious magician-comedian with jokes up his sleeves (Mark Correia, who performs Perfection), a sci-fi summer musical adapted from a forgotten folk-rock opus (Are We Not Horses – The Sci-Fi Summer Musical) and three nights of site-specific synchronized-swimming (Bodies of Water). Aug. 3 to 13. Various prices and venues. 647-335-5516 or summerworks.ca.

Hans Zimmer Live on Tour

Plenty of pop stars have taken to the silver screen and now an illustrious film composer evens the score. Hans Zimmer, the Christopher Nolan collaborator who recently mesmerized the millennials at Coachella, brings his soundtracks to life with 60 musicians for medleys drawn from Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, Crimson Tide, Gladiator and more. Aug. 1, 8 p.m. $49.50 to $175. Air Canada Centre, 40 Bay St., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Hot Raw Fire

With Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival winding down this weekend, an edgy sketch troupe from that city hits the road. Hot Raw Fire, a bold ensemble known for novel live-video effects, gross-out food gags and the unsupervised use of power tools, brings its van of shenanigans down Highway 401. Aug. 3, 8 p.m. $10. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor St. W., 416-551-6540 or comedybar.ca.

