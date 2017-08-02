Dusk Dances

Wanna feel old? When Dusk Dances debuted 23 years ago, you were way younger than you are now. The twilight-hour series continues at Withrow Park, where short site-specific works are presented in a relaxed, friendly environment by some of the city’s top dance troupes, with this year’s creators including Ofilio Sinbadinho, Rhodnie Désir, Sashar Zarif, Dana Gingras and Sylvie Bouchard. Aug. 7 to 13, 7 p.m. (and 2 p.m. matinees, Aug. 10 and 13). PWYC (suggested contribution $15). 725 Logan Ave., 416-504-6429, ext. 24 or duskdances.ca.

Fleet Foxes

The feathery American harmonists Fleet Foxes went on an extended hiatus some time ago, when frontman Robin Pecknold enrolled at Columbia University to study English. The soft-sound folk-rockers are now back with their third album, Crack-Up, another masterclass in elegantly bucolic sounds and inscrutable lyricism. Aug. 4 and 5, 8 p.m. $39.50 to $59.50. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St., 416-872-4255 or masseyhall.com.

Middletown

From the idiosyncratic pen of the Brooklyn-based playwright Will Eno comes Middletown, a 2010 play up and running at Shaw Festival marked by nonconformist poetry and deeply affecting comedy. Small-town America is explored uniquely; the humanity is dizzying. To Sept. 10. $33.90 to $117.52. Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Box 774, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. 1-800-511-7429 or shawfest.com.

Veld Music Festival

Big crowds trip the electro-music fantastic at Downsview Park, this weekend home to rave-leading auteurs the likes of German EDM superstar Zedd, the happening Dutch DJ Tiesto and the American trio Major Lazer. Don’t any of these people have names like Dave or Cindy? Aug. 5 and 6. $99.50 to $119.50. Downsview Park, 35 Carl Hall Rd., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Stuff You Should Know Podcast

You should know the popular, self-descriptive podcast and video series is hosted genially by Chuck Bryant and Josh Clark, excellent mainsplainers who have such things as spam, hangovers and tipping in restaurants all figured out and who are happy to demystify it all (which they’ll do live, onstage) for the rest of us. Aug 8, 7 p.m. $40.50 to $46. Danforth Music Hall, 147 Danforth Ave., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Report Typo/Error