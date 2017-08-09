Shawn Mendes

Nature abhors a vacuum, and so does pop music. The erratic Justin Bieber just pulled himself off the road, which leaves a spot open for a heartthrob hit-maker. Enter Shawn Mendes, the 18-year-old pride of Pickering, Ont., and now an arena headliner. Is this kid the real deal? You better beliebe it. Aug. 11 and 12, 6 p.m. $45.75 to $83.75. Air Canada Centre, 40 Bay St., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Summer Blockbuster Week

August is one of those so-called “dump months,” when Hollywood drops its less favoured movies into the cinemas. Which is unfortunate for film fans, but a boon for improv-comedy aficionados. Top-flight comedic talent – including Second City vets Kirsten Rasmussen, Alastair Forbes and Adam Cawley – offer six nights of unrehearsed cinematic homages. Aug. 13 to 17. $5 to $15 (passes, $25 to $60). Bad Dog Comedy Theatre, 875 Bloor St. W., 416-706-1945 or baddogtheatre.com.

Chris Stapleton and Margo Price

How hot is Chris Stapleton? His latest album From a Room: Volume 1 and his 2015 debut Traveller are the top two best-selling country LPs of the year thus far. And the singer-songwriter and beard enthusiast isn’t even the most talented artist in Nashville. That honour goes to Margo Price, the sassy era-unspecific songstress who opens for Stapleton on his current tour. Aug. 17, 7 p.m. $35 to $85. Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Blvd. W., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Mario Bava Mini-Retrospective

The titles of his films – Black Sunday, Hatchet for the Honeymoon, Planet of the Vampires and, of course, Kill, Baby … Kill! – reflect the poetic, pastoral nature of Mario Bava’s gentle cinematic oeuvre. Or not. The Italian slash-happy horror maestro is celebrated with a four-film survey.

Aug. 11 to 13. $10 (pass, $30). The Royal, 608 College St., 416-466-4400 or newsite.theroyal.to.

Markham Jazz Festival

An annual melodious affair, marked by main-stage outdoor concerts and shows on the street and in bars and restaurants, sprawls across the northern suburbs. Highlights include appearances by Barbra Lica, Shakura S’Aida, Carol Welsman and David Clayton-Thomas, the Spinning Wheel star of Blood, Sweat & Tears. Aug. 16 to 20. Free admission to outdoor concerts, various venues, Unionville and Markham, Ont., 905-471-5299 or markhamjazzfestival.com.

