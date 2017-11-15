Hottest tickets in town: Five things to do in Toronto

Consignor Canadian Fine Art: Fall Auction

With the 2016 biopic Maudie, the work of Nova Scotia folk artist Maud Lewis was exposed to an international audience. She used to sell her paintings for a sawbuck or so; Three Black Cats, a family-pet depiction similar to another Lewis painting which fetched $36,800 earlier this year, is expected to bring at least $10,000 at an auction that also sees a rare pencil sketch of Lawren Harris's Lake Superior go under the hammer. Nov. 23, 7 p.m. (previews, at Consignor Gallery, 326 Dundas St. W.). Gardiner Museum, 111 Queen's Park, 416-479-9703 or consignor.ca.

Disgraced

The travel-ban mania of the new regime south of the border makes Ayad Akhtar's Pulitizer-winning meditation on the Muslim experience in post-9/11 America even more incendiary than when Raoul Bhaneja's Hope and Hell Theatre presented the drama here more than a year ago. The well-received production about a dinner party gone wrong gets a remount. To Nov. 26. $39 to $92. Panasonic Theatre, 651 Yonge St., 416-872-1212 or mirvish.com.

Triptyque

New to Toronto, a triple bill from Quebec's 7 Fingers circus troupe brings together a gravity-disregarding duet between a dancer and a hand balancer, a piece for eight dancers and acrobats, and more hand balancing specialists. All told? Poetry of the flesh, spectacle style. To Nov. 19. $35 to $99. Bluma Appel Theatre, 27 Front St. E., 416-368-3110 or canadianstage.com.

Daniel Lanois

The soul-rock dream-chaser Daniel Lanois calls his pedal steel guitar a "little church in a suitcase." Have church, then, will travel – in this case, to a church. A homecoming gig at newly-christened music venue finds the superstar producer in the kind of sacred place he otherwise seems to be able to create on his own. Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $29.99 to $40. New Vision United Church, 24 Main St. W., Hamilton, ticketfly.com.

Nijinsky

According to a Globe and Mail review in 2014, The National Ballet of Canada's triumphant production of John Neumeier's Nijinsky is so complex it would take "many repeated performances to reveal its riches." That sounds like an invitation, maybe even a command. Nov. 22 to 26. $39 to $265. Four Seasons Centre, 145 Queen St. W., 416-345-9595 or national.ballet.ca

