Hottest tickets in town: Five things to do in Toronto

Diana Krall

"These songs don't represent any generation or marketing demographic. It's a jazz record." Though her latest album Turn Up the Quiet is an eloquent collection of standards, Diana Krall dismisses the notion that the record is a trip down fogey lane. For two nights on the city's most storied stage, the Vancouver singer-pianist elegantly waxes in ways other than nostalgic. Nov. 24 and 25, 8 p.m. $79.50 to $124.50. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St., 416-872-4255 or masseyhall.com.

Heisenberg

Presented in the round, Simon Stephens's quirky romantic comedy makes its Canadian premiere, directed by outgoing Canadian Stage artistic director Matthew Jocelyn. The Broadway play involves a chance encounter between a middle-aged woman and a much older man. Nov. 30 to Dec. 17 (previews begin Nov. 28). $35.10 to $69. Berkeley Street Downstairs, 26 Berkeley St., 416-368-3110 or canadianstage.com.

Tom Wilson

When he was four, Tom Wilson questioned his mother – how come he didn't look like her and why was she so old? "There are secrets I know about you," she answered, "that I'll take to my grave." Nearly 50 years later, the Juno-winning musician found out he was adopted and that he was of Indigenous lineage. At the launch for his new memoir Beautiful Scars, Wilson speaks about his identity and career with CBC Radio's Jesse Wente. Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. PWYC ($5 suggested donation). Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen St. W., gladstonehotel.com.

Christian Dior

Is it just us, or is it haute in here? An exhibit presented by Holt Renfrew draws from the Royal Ontario Museum's collection of high fashion from Christian Dior, with a focus on an era (1947 to 1957) when the French fashion house revived the industry after the devastation brought by the Second World War. Nov. 25 to March 18, 2018. $21.50 to $28. Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen's Park, 416-586-8000 or rom.on.ca.

The Good, the Bad & the Ugly Sweater

In the current climate of sexual predators being outed left and right, anyone who uses a hanging poisonous berry as an excuse for non-consensual smooching is a monster. The Second City troupe wryly skewers washed-up holiday traditions like awkward mistletoe situations with a sketch show for the most eggnog time of the year. To Jan. 5, 2018. $26 to $36. Second City Mainstage, 51 Mercer Street, 416-343-0011 or secondcity.com.

