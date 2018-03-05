 Skip to main content

In Photos: Moments from the 90th Academy Awards

Margot Robbie, left, reacts as Allison Janney wins the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "I, Tonya."

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

1 of 9

Actor Sam Rockwell (L) celebrates with Leslie Bibb his Best Supporting Actor win for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.'

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2 of 9

Frances McDormand (C) leaves the stage after she won the Oscar for Best Actress in "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

3 of 9

Director Jordan Peele (white jacket) is congratulated by British actor Daniel Kaluuya after winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out."

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 9

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek, who have all spoken against Harvey Weinstein, speak about inclusion.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

5 of 9

Guillermo del Toro is hugged by Kim Morgan and applauded by fellow Mexican director Gael Garcia Bernal (R) after winning Best Director for "The Shape of Water."

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

6 of 9

Gary Oldman is congratulated after he won the Oscar for Best Actor in "Darkest Hour."

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

7 of 9

Emma Stone and Jimmy Kimmel work backstage at the 90th Academy Awards.

Getty Images

8 of 9

Best Costume Design winner Mark Bridges rides a jet ski with actress Helen Mirren on the back.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

9 of 9

