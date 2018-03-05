In Photos: Moments from the 90th Academy Awards

Published March 5, 2018 Updated March 5, 2018 Open this photo in gallery: Margot Robbie, left, reacts as Allison Janney wins the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "I, Tonya." Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP 1 of 9 Open this photo in gallery: Actor Sam Rockwell (L) celebrates with Leslie Bibb his Best Supporting Actor win for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.' Kevin Winter/Getty Images 2 of 9 Open this photo in gallery: Frances McDormand (C) leaves the stage after she won the Oscar for Best Actress in "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri." Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 9 Open this photo in gallery: Director Jordan Peele (white jacket) is congratulated by British actor Daniel Kaluuya after winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out." Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 9 Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek, who have all spoken against Harvey Weinstein, speak about inclusion. Lucas Jackson/Reuters 5 of 9 Open this photo in gallery: Guillermo del Toro is hugged by Kim Morgan and applauded by fellow Mexican director Gael Garcia Bernal (R) after winning Best Director for "The Shape of Water." Lucas Jackson/Reuters 6 of 9 Open this photo in gallery: Gary Oldman is congratulated after he won the Oscar for Best Actor in "Darkest Hour." Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 9 Open this photo in gallery: Emma Stone and Jimmy Kimmel work backstage at the 90th Academy Awards. Getty Images 8 of 9 Open this photo in gallery: Best Costume Design winner Mark Bridges rides a jet ski with actress Helen Mirren on the back. Lucas Jackson/Reuters 9 of 9 Report an error Editorial code of conduct