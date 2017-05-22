Six years ago, musician Elizabeth Powell traded in the hustle and bustle of Montreal for the cottage life in Orillia, Ont. It wasn’t exactly a fresh start; Powell was born and raised in what is also Gordon Lightfoot’s hometown.

But it was in Montreal where Powell formed her musical project Land of Talk in 2006. The band’s delicately layered, nineties-inspired guitar rock immediately thrived in the city’s prosperous music scene and quickly catapulted it to the top of the Canadian indie-rock pile. Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon produced her first album, 2008’s Some Are Lakes, members of Arcade Fire, Stars and Wintersleep contributed to her follow-up, 2010’s Cloak and Cipher, and for a period in 2009 she joined Broken Social Scene. The world was her oyster.

Land of Talk’s new album, Life After Youth, wasn’t supposed to take six years. And Powell never planned on staying in Orillia.

“I went to my Granny’s cottage on Lake Couchiching in 2011 to write a solo record and get away from Montreal and its craziness after touring Cloak and Cipher,” she says. “But then my laptop crashed, I lost [the album demos] and my dad got sick. I stayed here because all of the most meaningful and important things in my life were back in my hometown. It’s funny because I came full circle.

“It was crushing at the time,” Powell says about her laptop crashing. “I stopped making music for almost a year. The silver lining is that those songs were still trickling into my head. I gleaned the best parts and patched them into the new songs. They fought through the death of the laptop to make it through.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, her father then suffered a debilitating stroke. She helped care for him, and although she occasionally worked on music, it wasn’t her focus. “For a while we didn’t think he’d make it, but he’s doing way better than anyone anticipated,” she says. “There’s a lesson: You’ve got to keep hoping no matter what anyone says. You never know.”

Her father urged her “to get back to making music. He gave me some real talk, like, ‘C’mon, what are you doing?’” Powell decided to take her dad’s advice and make music her priority, but she still didn’t have an endgame. “I gave demos out to my friends in Montreal, but there was no intention of making a record. I was just happy making music as a hobby.”

Then along came her old drummer Bucky Wheaton, who said four simple words: “Let’s make a record.”

“I thought, ‘That is such a great idea,’” Powell says. “Now in interviews I realize that I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just living my life but also missing the road and making music in that capacity. I was approaching 30, which seems to be the age everyone has to hunker down and face adulthood. Maybe that’s what the journey with this album was and I just didn’t know how to start again. Bucky was the catalyst for the album.”

Life After Youth finds Powell making creative leaps and defying the traditional conventions she previously followed. It’s easily her most poised and diverse effort to date. She found inspiration in I Cover the Waterfront, a song by John Lee Hooker and Van Morrison that slowly became an obsession. “I was looking for something different and to eliminate the type of shortcuts I would normally take using a guitar,” she explains. “I honestly think it was the organ progression in that song. It planted a seed in me, so when I wanted to start writing music again it was with an organ. In a way it gave me a clean slate and I could just put my fingers down and see what happens.”

In addition to Wheaton, Powell received help from a cast of familiar names for Life After Youth: renowned producer John Agnello (Dinosaur Jr., Kurt Vile), members of the Besnard Lakes, Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth), Sal Maida (Roxy Music, Sparks) and good friend Sharon Van Etten. The list of people to thank in the liner notes will be a long one, and if it’s up for debate, she might want to consider putting the boss from her former workplace at the top.

“I was working as a baker at [the Orillia café] Apple Annie’s for a couple of years,” Powell admits. “That is what really prompted me to make the new record. My boss was like, ‘Okay, it’s time for you to make rock ’n’ roll again. Stop baking scones!’”

