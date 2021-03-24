A new anthology celebrates the pioneering Indigenous troubadour, filmmaker and activist Willie Dunn

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Music

Register
AdChoices

A new anthology celebrates the pioneering Indigenous troubadour, filmmaker and activist Willie Dunn

Brad Wheeler
Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

The musician Jim Bryson was in an Ottawa record store this week when he saw that an album by Jeremy Dutcher was in the “world music” bin. When he asked a why a record by Dutcher, a member of Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick, would be categorized that way, the kid at the counter said that “anything even the slightest bit ethnic goes in there.”

The slightest bit ethnic? Bryson took the matter up with management. “I hope I didn’t get the kid fired,” Bryson told The Globe and Mail. “But, yeah, it took me by surprise.”

It probably shouldn’t have. Records by Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and Leonard Cohen – now that’s Canadian music, made by true-north-proud-and-free artists who spent most of their adult lives residing outside of this country. Music by Dutcher (who sings traditional songs in the Wolastoqiyik language), that’s weird, exotic – ethnic, some might say.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week saw the release of Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology. The late Dunn was a trail-blazing Canadian Indigenous singer, songwriter and award-winning documentary filmmaker, born in Montreal to a Mi’kmaq mother and a father who was a poet of either Scottish or Irish descent.

Where the record store kid slots the retrospective is anyone’s guess.

Dunn was given his unofficial middle name – Roha’tiio – by a Mohawk chief. It translates to “his voice is beautiful.” It was a baritone voice, similar to that of Johnny Cash, but steadier. When he sings The Ballad of Crowfoot, there’s a haunting, stoic, post-apocalyptic air to the story telling: “They shoot the buffalo and kill the game, and send their preachers in to shame …”

One man’s apocalypse is another man’s genocide.

When talk turns to great protest singers, it’s Phil Ochs this and Bob Dylan that, with the predictable mention of the Ohio-singing Young – who carries a cigar store Indian around with him on tour and plays with a backing band called Crazy Horse.

The The Willie Dunn Anthology self-bills as the “definitive overview of one of Canada’s unsung musical heroes,” with previously unreleased recordings, photos and interviews, plus red vinyl and liner notes done in a hippie-style newsletter.

The artistically assembled package comes from Seattle-based Light in the Attic Records, the label that shone a light on Dunn as one of the featured artists of the Grammy-nominated 2014 compilation Native North America (Vol. 1): Aboriginal Folk, Rock, and Country 1966–1985.

Story continues below advertisement

The liner notes tell of a broadly artistic life lived with an eloquent kind of activism. Adolescent Dunn was a Hank Williams enthusiast who dropped out of high school to join the Canadian Armed Forces. Serving in Africa in support of a United Nations peacekeeping initiative, he came across a Congolese teacher who questioned him about the welfare of Canada’s Indigenous peoples. Dunn came to back to Canada, traded in his rifle for a guitar, and sought answers.

He played coffee houses in Montreal and Greenwich Village, and performed at Expo 67. His 1968 National Film Board short, The Ballad of Crowfoot, was about the 19th-century Blackfoot chief. The film, set to his song by the same name, might count as Canada’s first music video. It certainly was one of the earliest NFB features directed by an Indigenous filmmaker.

“It’s important for aboriginal people to tell their own stories,” Dunn would tell his fans, “because Hollywood has done enough.”

The new anthology collects Dunn’s work in that vein, including Louis Riel, a fiddled toe-tapper about the Métis leader; I Pity the Country, a finger-picked condemnation; and Crazy Horse, a Lightfootian folk-rock number that rhymed “mighty man” with “great Cheyenne” and faded out to pow wow chants.

When Gord Downie used his 2016 album The Secret Path to tell the tragic story of 12-year-old Ojibwa boy Charlie Wenjack, the country was ready for it. It wasn’t as receptive in 1971 when Dunn released the song Charlie about the same boy, who died trying to flee a residential school in northwestern Ontario in 1966: “Little Charlie Wenjack, shuffling through the snow/ Movin’ down the railway line, tryin’ to make it home.”

Quoted in the anthology, Indigenous singer-songwriter Eric Landry says Dunn was “was our Leonard Cohen.” It’s past time for him to be all of ours, available in the bin marked truth to power.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies