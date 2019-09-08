 Skip to main content

Music ‘A year of dreams’ Tenille Townes wins female artist of the year and single of the year at CCMA ceremony in Calgary

Bill Graveland
Calgary
The Canadian Press
Tenille Townes performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Calgary.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Tenille Townes of Grande Prairie, Alta. was named both female artist of the year and won for single of the year for her song Somebody’s Daughter at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards in Calgary Sunday night.

Townes, who is only 25, seemed shocked when her name was called out.

“This is crazy. Thank you so much to the CCMAs. I’m just so proud and grateful to be part of this country music family. Speaking of family I have a lot of family in the house tonight. I love you guys so much,” Townes said choking back tears.

“I’m so proud to be a Grande Prairie, Alberta girl. This has been a year of dreams. I just have to say I grew up listening to Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Shania Twain singing along in the back seat of the car,” she added.

“This is for all the little girls out there singing along. Please don’t give up on those dreams.”

Dallas Smith, who is co-hosting with Billy Ray Cyrus, was named male artist of the year. He credits his mother for getting this far and convincing his father to lend him money to make his earliest recordings.

“My mom doesn’t come to these things very often. It’s been a while but my mom kicked the ‘you know what’ out of cancer this year,” he said.

“If it wasn’t for my mom I would never be here period for many, many reasons.”

The first award of the night went to The Washboard Union, for group of the year.

Jade Eagleson, from Millbrook, Ont., won the rising star award.

“Oh man, I didn’t expect this. I know this is like every country singer in the world to say thank you Jesus,” Eagleson said.

“I gotta thank my mom and my dad for supporting me all of these years, my nana used to print lyric sheets out for me and I used to listen to all that old country and practice. I’m trying not to cry really hard right now.”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Terri Clark kicked off the show with a blast from the past.

Cyrus reached to yesteryear with a rendition of 1992’s Achy Breaky Heart and was joined on stage by Clark, who was inducted into the hall of fame last year.

“What better place to celebrate country music than the capital of country, Calgary, Alberta,” said Smith.

Cyrus has enjoyed renewed popularity with his appearance on Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road.

The remix, featuring Cyrus, helped launch the single to No. 1 on Billboard’s main chart for a record-breaking 18 weeks.

He said Calgary holds fond memories for him.

“Mine started in Calgary at a bowling alley, called the Silver Dollar Saloon,” he said. “It was right there at that bowling alley that I got my very first gold record.”

