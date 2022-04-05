Boris Brott leading a student matinee on tour.Fred Catroll

Boris Brott, the renowned Canadian composer, symphony conductor and founder of the Brott Music Festival, died on Tuesday after being hit by a car in Hamilton. He was 78.

According to a report by the Hamilton Spectator, Brott was a pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run incident. Following the news of his death, social media tributes poured in from the Canadian classical music community, including the Hamilton-based festival that bears his name.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of the one and only musical genius and Canadian artistic visionary Boris Brott,” the festival posted on Facebook. “He will be sorely missed by all who appreciated his unsurpassed talent and by those who loved him.”

Created in 1988, the Brott Music Festival was considered the largest orchestral music festival in Canada.

Brott was the artistic director of the Orchestre Classique de Montréal, which released a statement saying it was, as an organization, in a state of disbelief:

“Boris Brott was the beating heart of the Orchestre Classique de Montréal, a renowned leader in the world of classical music in North America and beyond, a mentor to countless young musicians, and a very dear friend to so many,” read the statement. “His sudden passing thus leaves a deep void in our musical community, and a profound sadness in our personal lives.”

A trained violinist, Brott was the long-time music director and conductor of the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra. In 1989, he created the National Academy Orchestra, a professional training orchestra primarily based in Hamilton. He was an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Brott was scheduled to conduct the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in a tribute to Ukrainian music and artistry on April 20. The concert at Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre on April 20 will proceed with an alternate conductor.