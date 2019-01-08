Attawapiskat band Midnight Shine covers Neil Young’s Heart of Gold, partly in Cree

Indigenous rockers Midnight Shine have added fresh glitter to Neil Young’s Heart of Gold with new version that features a verse in Mushkegowuk Cree.
The Attawapiskat band released a music video for their cover that’s filmed entirely in the northern Ontario community.
The clip features lead singer Adrian Sutherland playing guitar and harmonica in a boat filled with his family and friends.
The video was captured last October near Mr. Sutherland’s home as part of a marathon five-day shoot that included filming for two other songs.
Midnight Shine’s Heart of Gold introduces new elements to one of Mr. Young’s most beloved songs, including a heavy drum beat, slide guitar, pow wow singing and the translated Cree verse.
Mr. Sutherland performs the Indigenous chant and the vocals, while the Trews’s Chris Gormley appears as a guest drummer.
The singer said in a press release that it proved difficult to directly translate the English into Cree words because gold is described as “money rock.” He said that wouldn’t do justice to Mr. Young’s meaning, so instead of “heart of gold” he chose to say, “good hearted.”
Heart of Gold appears on Midnight Shine’s third album High Road.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.