Attawapiskat band Midnight Shine covers Neil Young's Heart of Gold, partly in Cree

Attawapiskat band Midnight Shine covers Neil Young’s Heart of Gold, partly in Cree

The Canadian Press
The band Midnight Shine poses in this undated handout photo.

David McDonald/The Canadian Press

Indigenous rockers Midnight Shine have added fresh glitter to Neil Young’s Heart of Gold with new version that features a verse in Mushkegowuk Cree.

The Attawapiskat band released a music video for their cover that’s filmed entirely in the northern Ontario community.

The clip features lead singer Adrian Sutherland playing guitar and harmonica in a boat filled with his family and friends.

The video was captured last October near Mr. Sutherland’s home as part of a marathon five-day shoot that included filming for two other songs.

Midnight Shine’s Heart of Gold introduces new elements to one of Mr. Young’s most beloved songs, including a heavy drum beat, slide guitar, pow wow singing and the translated Cree verse.

Mr. Sutherland performs the Indigenous chant and the vocals, while the Trews’s Chris Gormley appears as a guest drummer.

The singer said in a press release that it proved difficult to directly translate the English into Cree words because gold is described as “money rock.” He said that wouldn’t do justice to Mr. Young’s meaning, so instead of “heart of gold” he chose to say, “good hearted.”

Heart of Gold appears on Midnight Shine’s third album High Road.

