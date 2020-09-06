Award-winning pianist Luke Welch reflects on being a Black classical musician

Open this photo in gallery Luke Welch was 'often met with confusion, resentment, discouragement, and sometimes straight-up disdain from others around me.' Nadia Cortés/Handout

From an early age, as I was first enrolled in piano lessons, I was quick to realize that there were not many, if any, other young Black pianists who were learning how to play classical music – at least that I had ever met. Fast forward a couple of decades and nothing has changed. No “growth of the sport,” no “catering to a wider audience.”

I’ve often wondered if it is bit like the old “chicken/egg” conundrum – are Black people less interested in joining the classical music community because there are so few people at higher levels who look like us? Or is the lack of representation the result of a subtle kind of bias against certain people – systemic discouragement? Of course, it could be both. My experiences as a Black musician in this world have given me some idea of how to answer these questions.

I was around seven years old when my music teacher, Mr. Gibson, first introduced me to the piano. Since then, I have loved everything classical music has to offer – a seemingly endless expanse of amazing works spanning hundreds of years that provide those who choose to play them a variety of technical, musical and ideological challenges. No matter how many hours of practice, there will always be more work to do and new heights to reach. Delving into the diverse works of J.S. Bach and Domenico Scarlatti could by themselves cost a lifetime of exploration, let alone engaging with the oeuvres of Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Brahms and beyond.

As “musically gifted” as I was said to be when I was young, there were so many other pianists who seemed to be light years ahead of what I thought I could ever achieve. My goal was to become the best version of my musical self that I could be. Little did I know that would result in me graduating with masters degrees in both Canada and the Netherlands, performing for former Dutch prime minister Jan Peter Balkenende, giving concerts in over a dozen countries worldwide and ultimately receiving the highest honour of Canada’s Black community: the Harry Jerome Arts Award.

While I was committed to my own improvements, and those my piano teachers laid out for me, I was often met with confusion, resentment, discouragement and sometimes straight-up disdain from others around me. An incident happened during my university studies that I will never forget. I was accompanying one of the university choirs. At the dress rehearsal, we were in the middle of a gospel song when the choir conductor abruptly stopped the ensemble. “You all are lacking energy!” bellowed the conductor. “This is a gospel song. You’re supposed to loosen up, clap your hands and move from side to side,” he continued. “Isn’t that right, Luke?” Mercifully, before I had an opportunity to give him a response befitting the occasion, I had several choirmates usher me out of the rehearsal, all while avoiding eye contact and profusely apologizing on his behalf in sheer embarrassment. Needless to say, I never collaborated with that “professor” again.

I have often been told – especially during my time living abroad in Europe – to consider switching my musical focus to something more “in my lane,” such as jazz music. I have even been stopped from entering a concert venue in which I was the performer until I was able to convince the unidentified individual (thankfully not the concert promoter!) to actually look at the advertising poster.

In another instance I was questioned – while at a music store looking for recordings of pieces I was intending to prepare and perform – whether the music I sought was actually for me. Once I stated that I, too, was a classically trained musician, the look of shock was followed by the comment “Wow, you definitely can’t judge a book by its cover!” The amount of restraint it took to not lose my temper in that moment took every fibre of my being. I remember discussing the situation with my father shortly afterwards, and was even more disheartened to hear his sincere, yet candidly matter-of-fact response: “Well, son, get used to it.”

Open this photo in gallery Welch does not 'theorize whether or not his ethnicity impacts my career opportunities, nor do I care to.'

Unfortunately, he was 100-per-cent correct. During all of my academic years, from elementary school through university, I did not encounter a single other black pianist. This extended beyond school to competitions, professional performances, piano masterclasses, or any other musical environment. It was not something I dwelt on at the time, as I was too preoccupied with building my own career and completing my education at Western University – and later the Rotterdam Conservatory in the Netherlands.

It was during my studies at the university level that the proverbial light bulb finally went off in my head and I realized the stakes were much higher than simply accomplishing great feats at the instrument and making a name for myself. I came to understand and appreciate that I represented a community within the community – by that, I mean being a Black classical musician (see: unicorn) in an already marginalized society (and yes, I admit that those who immerse themselves in the classical music community tend to be pigeon-holed as being on the fringes). Not only was it – and still is – of paramount importance to be at my best on stage, but it is imperative to remain aware that the lights, camera and attention on me may not necessarily stop just because the performance is over.

I am not one to theorize whether or not my ethnicity impacts my career opportunities, nor do I care to. Quite the opposite. I believe that quality will always succeed. So as long as I continue to prepare well, push myself to be a better musician tomorrow than I am today, maintain a respectful attitude, and appreciate the incredible support from everyone around me and those who have contributed to my career, the rest will take care of itself.

Diving even deeper into the seemingly infinite pool of classical music, travelling the world, seeing new places, meeting new people, performing, recording albums: these are among the many things that continue to fuel my passion for making music. If part of the job description involves being an ambassador of sorts for the Black community, I fully welcome the opportunity, especially if it has the potential to encourage more young Black individuals to explore a world they may not otherwise know exists, or may not feel entirely comfortable stepping into at first. It is a wonderful feeling to do what you love.

It has been a long-standing dream of mine to achieve a position within a college or university – working with students who possess the highest level of talent, passion, and dedication to their art, the way I also did. It’s incredible how many positions just like these continue to be filled with faces and backgrounds that look remarkably the same. How many institutions in this vast expanse of the Great White North employ any music educators who look anything like me? How long will this trend continue? Even as recently as a month or so ago, I applied for an associate professorship at a university not far from where I live. Not only did I meet the qualifications outlined in the job post, but I anticipated that my educational background spanning multiple continents, in addition to my performance and teaching experience, would have at very least warranted a cursory response. Unfortunately, there was not so much as an acknowledgment to my follow-up, let alone an invitation for a conversation. Gullible, yet optimistic, I wait for the next coveted opportunity.

Not only it is possible, it is also imperative for classical music to appeal to a wider audience by offering performance opportunities to Black musicians, promoting these musicians in classical magazines and social media – much in the way other colleagues receive feature articles and cover photo privileges – and for universities to finally diversify their classical music faculties to include talented individuals from a variety of backgrounds. The time is now to give the next generation of classical musicians some Black role models to look up to. Let us continue to live side by side in melody and harmony. Let us continue to learn from each other. Let us continue to come together (with the perfect excuse!) for our shared love of music.

