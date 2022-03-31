Allison Russell performs onstage during the Sixth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 10.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 64th annual Grammys Awards show is set for Sunday, and while many American musicians are in the running for the trophies, Canadian artists aren’t too far behind.

Justin Bieber has his name in the ring for a number of awards including Album of the Year for his 2021 release Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe); Song of the Year for the single Peaches; Best Solo Pop Performance for the song Anyone and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for which he is nominated alongside Benny Blanco. The two-time Grammy winner saw Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) ranked as the sixth-best Canadian album by CBC Music for 2021. Upon release, it hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 154,000 in sales in the U.S. and 157 million streams, making it the eighth time Bieber reached the top spot – and making him the youngest solo artist claim that achievement.

Also nominated is Daniel Caesar. The Scarborough-born musician shares nominations with Bieber for Record of the Year, Best R&B Performance, Song of the Year and Best Music Video, all of which pertain to Peaches. He also nabbed a fifth nomination for Album of the Year for Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe).

The Weeknd, who was surprisingly shut out of last year’s Grammys, managed to make a return by being nominated for his collaborations on Kanye West’s album Donda, as well as its single Hurricane. He’s also nominated for his collaboration on Doja Cat’s Planet Her.

Drake was, at the time of the nominees being announced, up for two Grammys in the categories of Best Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy and Best Rap Performance for the song Way 2 Sexy. But on Dec. 6, 2021, the Toronto rapper withdrew his nominations. No official reason as to why he did so was given.

Other Canadian contenders include the Cuban-born artist Alex Cuba, nominated in the category of Best Latin Pop Album for Mendo.

Dan Snaith, who also goes by the performing name Caribou, is nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for the song You Can Do It.

Joni Mitchell is nominated for Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963 – 1967). This is Mitchell’s 16th career nomination.

Montreal singer-songwriter Allison Russell is nominated for three awards; Best Americana Roots Song and Best Americana Roots Performance for the song Nightflyer, and a third for Best Americana Roots Album for her debut solo release, Outside Child.

Petra Collins, a Toronto-based director, artist, photographer and fashion model, is nominated for Best Music Video for her direction of Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U.

Also from Toronto is Kevin Howes, who is nominated for Best Album Notes for his work on Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, a conductor from Montreal, received three Grammy nominations for Best Orchestral Performance, Best Opera Performance, for which he shares the nomination with fellow Canadian Adrianne Pieczonka, and Best Classical Solo Vocal Album. Nézet-Séguin and Pieczonka also worked on the album Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites, which earned American producer David Frost a nomination.

Matt Haimovitz, an Israel-born cellist who works in both Canada and the U.S., was nominated for his contribution to the album Unexpected Shadows by Jake Heggie. Haimovitz is also nominated for performances on the albums Glass: Akhnaten and Primavera I – The Wind, both of which are produced by Frost.

Jenna Andrews, a songwriter from Calgary, is nominated for co-writing the hit song Butter for the K-pop group BTS for Best Pop Group Performance.

Brampton icon Alessia Cara is nominated for her work on the song Hell and High Water from the album Music is The Weapon by Major Lazer, which is up for Best Electronic Album.

The Grammys will take place on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The official social media pages for the Grammys will offer live updates throughout the evening.

