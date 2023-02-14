Bruce Springsteen's other Canadian stops include Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, Nov. 3; Edmonton’s Rogers Place, Nov. 6; Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome, Nov. 8; Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Nov. 14 and Nov. 16; Ottawa’s Centre, Nov. 18; and Montreal’s Bell Centre, Nov. 20.Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press

For the first time, fans of Bruce Springsteen in Manitoba will hear the words they have been waiting on for his entire career: “Hello Winnipeg.”

A schedule of additional North American shows by the 73-year-old rock icon and his E Street Band on their international tour includes a debut Winnipeg concert at the city’s Canada Life Centre on Nov. 10. The 2023 gigs mark Springsteen’s first tour since he and his long-time associates ended a 14-month trek to commemorate the 35th anniversary of their album The River in 2017.

Other Canadian stops include Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, Nov. 3; Edmonton’s Rogers Place, Nov. 6; Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome, Nov. 8; Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Nov. 14 and Nov. 16; Ottawa’s Centre, Nov. 18; and Montreal’s Bell Centre, Nov. 20.

The New Jersey rock troubadour last played Alberta in 2003.

Shows on the current tour, which began earlier this month in Tampa, feature a set list that includes classics Prove It All Night, Candy’s Room, Thunder Road, Glory Days, Dancing in the Dark and 1975′s breakthrough hit Born to Run.

More recent cuts include Last Man Standing from 2020′s Letter to You and selections from Springsteen’s 2022 covers album Only the Strong Survive.

The tour has not been without controversy. When tickets went on sale last summer, fans complained about the use of Ticketmaster’s contentious dynamic pricing model that is based on demand for the best seats. Fans were appalled when “platinum” tickets soared to more than US$4,000 each.

Springsteen, long considered a workingman’s hero for his blue-collar lyricism, was unrepentant in response to the backlash over surge pricing. He told Rolling Stone magazine that for his whole career he had been “playing under market value,” and that he now wanted to “do what everybody else is doing, my peers.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s defiant stance is echoed in Badlands, a song he currently plays on tour: “Let the broken hearts stand as the price you’ve gotta pay.”

Although tickets for Springsteen’s arena shows on this tour are selling for as little as US$40, even his most diehard devotees turned on him for the perceived greed. Backstreets, a magazine and website that has served Springsteen’s fans for 43 years, recently decided to shut down over the ticket debate.

For the Canadian dates, the tour will be using Verified Fan via Ticketmaster, which requires online pre-registration. The Verified Fan tickets go on sale Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, depending on the city.