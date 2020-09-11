 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Music

Register
AdChoices
Review

Bruce Springsteen’s new single Letter to You should be stamped return to sender

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bruce Springsteen's new album Letter to You will be released on Oct. 23.

Danny Clinch

On Thursday, Bruce Springsteen released his new single Letter to You, the title track to an album due Oct. 23. The song marks a reunion with his long-running backing group, the E Street Band. Before recording the new album, they hadn’t worked together since the River Tour in 2016.

“Dug deep in my soul and signed my name true, and sent it in my letter to you.,” Springsteen sings. It’s a song about writing – a memoir or an autobiographical one-man Broadway show, perhaps. Because he has recently done those things.

It’s not much of a song, Letter to You. An organ gurgles, guitars sting and jangle, drums crash. Until Springsteen’s scratchy drawl is heard, we might be listening to something by Jakob Dylan and the Wallflowers.

Story continues below advertisement

The song rocks in a safe, dad-friendly way. I look forward to humming along to it during a restroom break the next time Springsteen tours with the band.

I’m getting the feeling that Springsteen is past E Street, though. His country-tinged Western Stars solo album from a year ago was excellent. His Broadway show was a smash success. His band isn’t required anymore.

But they need him. Though guitarists Nils Lofgren and Stevie Van Zandt and the other E Streeters have their own careers, being on the road with Springsteen pays extremely well. A tour, at some point, is almost guaranteed. Fans demand it.

Blues legend B..B. King toured relentlessly up until his death. He felt he had no choice. His band needed the gig. Springsteen must know the feeling, paying the cost to be the boss.

In May of 2019, in an on-stage discussion with filmmaker Martin Scorsese set up to promote the Netflix film Springsteen on Broadway, Springsteen said he’d gone some seven years without writing new material for E Street. But then an album’s worth of new songs for the group just popped out of him.

“I know where it came from,” he said, “but at the same time, it just came out of almost nowhere.”

If the uninspired lead single Letter to You came out of nowhere, it came kicking and screaming. If he was suffering from writer’s block, he may not be over it yet. Ignoring his muse and stuck for tunes, he wrote something about writing a letter – a trick used by the likes of The Beatles (Paperback Writer) and Chuck Berry (Roll Over Beethoven).

Story continues below advertisement

“Beneath a crowd of mongrel trees, I pulled that bothersome thread,” Springsteen sings. “Got down on my knees, grabbed my pen and bowed my head.” I’d probably bow my head too – in shame – if I wrote anything as self-serious as “I pulled that bothersome thread.”

He goes on about summoning all that he finds true and sending it in his letter to you. Then he yelps a Springsteen yelp, trying in vain to rally an E Street energy that isn’t quite there.

The song’s video shows the band members arriving at the studio, big grins all around. The gang is back together. We see Van Zandt air-drumming, good times. Springsteen scribbles on a legal pad, pulling those bothersome threads.

The song fades out, as things do.

The Born to Run band has been Springsteen’s main backing group since 1972. Not being able to come up with a song for them in seven years was a sign – a stop sign. Note to Springsteen: Everything dies, baby, that’s a fact.

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies