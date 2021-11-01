Bryan Adams withdrew from a planned performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canadian musician Bryan Adams ducked out of a scheduled performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

His management team says Adams is fully vaccinated against the virus and is not experiencing any symptoms.

The rocker was to sing “It’s Only Love,” a duet he recorded with Tina Turner, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the ceremony.

Instead, Keith Urban took the stage with H.E.R. to perform the 1984 hit.

Turner had previously joined the Hall of Fame in 1991 as part of Ike and Tina Turner, but this year was inducted as a solo artist.

The 2021 class also includes Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Carole King, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren.

