Jade Eagleson performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Calgary on Sept. 11, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Canada’s top country artists are being honoured in Calgary this evening as the Canadian Country Music Association Awards return to the Alberta city.

The show kicked off with performances from co-hosts Tenille Townes of Grande Prairie, Alta., who is also a leading nominee, and Atlanta artist Blanco Brown.

“I am so excited to be back home in Alberta for this huge milestone….40 years of celebrating Canadian country music at the CCMA Awards,” said Townes, who picked up an award the previous night for songwriter of the year for her track, “Girl Who Didn’t Care.”

Blanco Brown, born Bennie Amey III, is best known for his chart hit “The Git Up,” which inspired a viral dance challenge in 2019.

“This place is packed with talent. We’re gonna blow the roof off this place, Calgary,” Brown said early in the show.

The first award of the evening went to the Reklaws for group or duo of the year.

The brother-sister pair, Jenna and Stuart Walker, weren’t able to attend saying they were mourning the death of their mother.

The rising star award went to Andrew Hyatt who joked he had been rising a long time.