Canadian collective Badge Époque Ensemble elegantly proves the flute can funk

In 1976, the British art rock band Jethro Tull and its flute-wielding front man Ian Anderson did something usually reserved for Popes, Beatles and Miracle Mets. They played New York’s Shea Stadium.

The mysterious pull of the Tull eventually faded, though, and flute rock has yet to regain high status. The flute’s cred suffered a deep blow in 2004 with the release of the Will Ferrell screwball comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. The fire-blowing “jazz flute” scene was a cruel lampooning of the mild-mannered reedless woodwind.

It has taken time, but the flute is making headway in overcoming its ignominy in pop culture and contemporary music. Earlier this year, the twerking, singing, rapping flautist Lizzo picked up three Grammy Awards. The melodious fluttering has been sampled and looped in recent big songs by hip-hop stars Future and Drake.

More discreetly, the flute is fadding among the indie music crowd. Toronto’s light-rocking Luka Kuplowsky employs serene sounds on his sublime new album Stardust. Overseas and further underground, Quarantena, the new LP of electronic soundscapes from British producer-flautist Tenderlonious, is often danceable.

In its gentle way, the trill is back. If there is a leader in this movement to rescue the flute from irony, it would be Max Turnbull and his funk-soul time travellers Badge Époque Ensemble.

The Toronto collective first gained notice last year with its inventive interpretation of the George Harrison-Eric Clapton classic rock chestnut The Badge. The sprawling stand-alone single featured congas, the clavinet and, front and centre, flautist Alia O’Brien. The Edmonton native replaced the melodic vocal line of the original with her instrument, later stretching out for an elegant extended solo.

For his part, Turnbull doesn’t see himself as someone on any quixotic mission to rebuild the flute’s reputation. Though not proficient in the flute himself, some time ago he conceived of making a medieval folk album with the flute as the lead instrument.

“I liken what I’m doing to painting, and the flute is a very expressive brush,” says Turnbull, who used to work under the avant rock persona and nom de plume Slim Twig. “It’s a voicing that can be meditative and reflective, or it can be very exuberant.”

The new album from Badge Époque Ensemble is Self Help, a seven-track excursion into seventies-styled mystery rock, with elements of psychedelia, pop, baroque funk and jazzy experimentation. Where the band’s self-titled debut album from 2019 is all instrumental, the new LP adds vocalists (including U.S. Girls singer-songwriter and Turnbull’s wife, Meg Remy) on three tracks.

Jethro Tull’s Anderson once told an interviewer that his daughter had wanted to play the saxophone, but he encouraged her to play the flute, because “I think we have one lying around somewhere.”

Something similar happened to Badge flautist O’Brien. Hoping to play the sax in the school band, she was disappointed to find that all the spots for the charismatic instrument were snapped up already. “I think people see the saxophone as more exciting,” O’Brien says. “But when I began playing the flute, I quickly realized there’s a whole flute world out there to discover.”

While Anderson and Jethro Tull were the most committed to the flute, they weren’t alone. Great moments in flute rock can be found in the canons of Curtis Mayfield, Genesis, the Moody Blues and British folk rock adventurers Traffic.

The Badge roughly compares to a funkier, less pastoral Traffic. And while Turnbull is inspired by the seventies music scene, he resists the “retro music” label when applied to his band and doesn’t see his enthusiasm for the flute as a flashback fashion.

“I think we’re living in a time now where music is at an ahistorical period,” he explains. “There’s an emulation of the ’70s, ’80s and ‘90s all happening at once, all vying for people’s attention.”

Rather than a flute rock revival, then, what we’re experiencing is a continuing requiem for an underrated instrument. The next time instrumental solos are doled out, the guitarists, keyboardists and saxophonists should not be so presuming. The flautists have their hands up and something to say.

Great moments in Flute Rock

Jethro Tull’s Locomotive Breath: An excellent advertisement for the flute’s more percussive and gritty capabilities.

Traffic’s Freedom Rider: From 1970′s John Barleycorn Must Die, Chris Wood’s extroverted solo makes Will Ferrell’s flute-based shenanigans in Anchorman look understated in comparison.

Canned Heat’s Going Up the Country: The flute, sounding like the meadow-set flight of an unconcerned butterfly.

Heart’s Crazy on You: Bet you didn’t know guitarist Ann Wilson could play the flute.

Jefferson Airplane’s Comin’ Back to Me: According to singer Marty Balin, the haunting Surrealistic Pillow classic was created under the influence of “primo-grade marijuana.” Very believable.

Chicago’s Colour My World: Walter Parazaider performs the frilly solo, the ultimate in middle-school slow-dance accompaniment at the turn of the seventies.

Curtis Mayfield’s Freddie’s Dead: From the 1972 Super Fly soundtrack, the flute has never been funkier.

