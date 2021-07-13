Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon goes public about his dissatisfaction with his former record label

Open this photo in gallery Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon (aka Rollie Pemberton) posted a scathing, cathartic blog about his "traumatic" experiences with Canadian indie label Upper Class Recordings, a now inactive label he signed with as a teenager and never made any money from. An interview with the former Edmonton Poet Laureate, and a look at the all-inclusive "360 deal" common in the recording industry. Credit: Colin Medley Colin Medley

Last week, Rollie Pemberton went public over his grievances with his former record label. In a blog post, the Canadian rapper who works professionally as Cadence Weapon detailed a saga involving an all-inclusive management and record deal he signed in 2005 as a teenager.

Repaying the money the label advanced him for his albums left him broke, he claimed. “I travelled the world and played hundreds of shows but I was penniless the entire time, always hungry, living off whatever per diem or rider the venue would give me.” Even the honorarium he earned from being named Edmonton’s Poet Laureate in 2009 went to the label, he says.

The label, which went unnamed in Pemberton’s blog post, is Toronto-based Upper Class Recording. The small indie label, which is no longer actively signing artists, responded to Pemberton’s charges. “Despite significant efforts and international interest, Upper Class Recordings never saw a profit from the work of Cadence Weapon,” the label’s Travis Lefebvre told The Globe in an email. “The plain facts are that most musicians in our country sadly do not make money. This is also true for most independent music labels, and was the case with Upper Class.”

Speaking to The Globe and Mail, Pemberton said he kept his issues with his former label mostly to himself over the years because he felt “embarrassed” for signing such a “stupid” deal. Though that’s understandable, the type of deal he signed was likely not an uncommon one in a highly risky business in which standard contracts tend to favour the label, not the artist.

Most music artists don’t have the financial wherewithal to finance their career. A record label can do that for them by advancing the artist money to make an album. The artist is then expected to repay the advance by turning over their share of the record royalties until the label recoups its advance and other upfront costs. Record sales being abysmal today, often the advances go unrecouped.

So, labels have turned to other forms of revenue streams. By signing artists to so-called 360 deals, the labels commit to also supporting the artists in touring, merchandising, song publishing and other areas. In return, the label get’s a slice of the artist’s full-pie of earnings, not just record sales.

Permberton signed such a deal with Upper Class. In the beginning, he was happy with the label that looked after his recordings, management and publishing. “They believed in me and they tried their hardest to make things work,” he says.

The son of Edmonton radio hip hop DJ Teddy Pemberton and the grandson of Edmonton Eskimos football player Rollie Miles, Permberton recorded three albums on Upper Class: 2005′s Breaking Kayfabe, 2008′s Afterparty Babies and 2012′s Hope in Dirt City.

Under Upper Class, Pemberton’s career did take off. He played the mammoth Glastonbury Festival, got signed to a U.S. licencing deal and had two of his albums make it onto the Polaris Music Prize short list. At some point, however, his calls and emails to Upper Class were no longer being returned.

Pemberton, a cerebral artist and socially conscious lyricist admits that while his albums didn’t sell a ton, but that he sent Upper Class $255,000 over the years from other revenue, including touring. He says he realizes running a record label is expensive, and that all he wanted was a proper documentation on what he owed the label from the album advances. “All I asked for is real accounting about it, and to this day I never received it.”

In its email to the Globe, Upper Class claimed its books on Cadence Weapon were open: “We believe in a culture of trust and transparency and this is what was provided to any of our artists who wanted to understand the business side of our label.”

To understand the business side of the record industry is to understand that the labels claim that most artists don’t make them money, and that 360 deals such as the one Pemberton signed with Upper Class are the only way they can survive.

“The ratio of success of the label’s recouping their advances is astronomically against them,” says music lawyer Paul Sanderson, author of Musicians and the Law in Canada. “Their rationale is that they invest in your career early, therefore they want the benefit in some percentage of wherever your success comes from.”

Record deals. whether all-inclusive 360 deals or not, have been coming under scrutiny of late. Heavyweights such as Kanye West and Taylor Swift have publicly feuded with their labels over what they see as deals lopsided against artists. Rolling Stone magazine recently published a story asking if there is even such a thing as a “fair” record deal at all.

According to Sanderson, a lawyer can determine if a deal falls within industry customs. “But that doesn’t necessarily make it fair,” he says. “You can make a better deal for the artist with skillful negotiation and bargaining power.”

Pemberton had neither of those things when he signed with Upper Class.

The 35-year-old artist is now with a new label, eOne, and his new album Parallel World has been nominated for the Polaris Prize. In his song Connect, Pemberton notes the commodification of the record business: “Heard a song the other day / know the numbers not the name.”

He’s rapping about streaming statistics that pit artists against artist – an online running tally. Pemberton knows the score, and that the odds are against an artist succeeding. And, yet, he’s optimistic.

“I feel like I’m communicating my ideas clearer than ever, and I have plenty of ideas,” he says. “All I need is help getting them out.”

