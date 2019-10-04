 Skip to main content

Music Céline Dion postpones two more Montreal shows over throat virus

Céline Dion postpones two more Montreal shows over throat virus

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The Quebec pop superstar made the announcement on her Facebook page, along with a video in which she apologized to the city and her fans.

ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images

Céline Dion is postponing two more shows in Montreal owing to a throat virus.

The Quebec pop superstar made the announcement on her Facebook page, along with a video in which she apologized to the city and her fans.

The post says the weekend performances at Montreal’s Bell Centre for her Courage World Tour have been rescheduled for Feb. 18 and 19, 2020.

Last week, Ms. Dion announced she had to postpone four separate Montreal performances owing to doctor’s orders that she take a week off to rest and recover from the illness.

In the newly posted video, she says she was “really looking forward to Montreal” and thought she’d be better by now.

But she adds that “the voice is still not there yet.”

Ms. Dion says when she performs for fans, she always wants to give everything she’s got.

“For me, it’s a lot harder to postpone a show than to do a show. I’m so sorry for disappointing you,” Ms. Dion said in the video posted Thursday on her Facebook page.

“It’s hard just waiting to get better and I feel like I’m letting you down. I know it’s because of you that I can do what I love.”

The shows scheduled at Montreal’s Bell Centre on Sept. 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1 were postponed to dates later in November.

Ms. Dion’s world tour kicked off Sept. 18 with a performance at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City as she promotes the Nov. 15 release of her new album, Courage.

“We got off to such a great start in Quebec, and I was really looking forward to Montreal,” she says in the video, in which she’s sitting in an armchair wearing a zip-up hoodie with sweatpants and her hair in a bun.

“Then this throat virus hit me. Unfortunately, it happens. I really thought I’d be good by now, but the voice is still not there yet. And when I perform for you, I always want to give you everything I’ve got. Sorry again, Montreal, and thank you for believing in me from the very, very beginning. I’ll get through this, with your support. I love you. I’ll see you all soon.”

