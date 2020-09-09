 Skip to main content
Celine Dion’s rescheduled dates for Western Canada tour announced

LAS VEGAS
The Canadian Press
Singer Celine Dion performs during her first World Tour show called Courage on Sept. 18, 2019 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Celine Dion has announced next year’s rescheduled dates for the North American leg of her Courage world tour that was originally postponed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new North American dates begin in Winnipeg on Aug. 16 and end in Pittsburgh on Sept. 24, with stops in three other Canadian cities along the way.

Those include shows in Saskatoon on Aug. 18; Edmonton on Aug. 20 and 21; and Vancouver, on Aug. 28 and 29.

Dion and Concerts West/AEG Presents said in a release Wednesday that the tour would return “safety permitting.”

Tickets purchased for the original 2020 tour dates will be honoured for the rescheduled 2021 dates, the release said.

Dion’s 2021 performances in Europe will kick off March 19 in Paris, and wrap July 25 in Bucharest.

“I know how difficult this year has been for so many of us, and we are all looking forward to better days ahead,” the Quebec singer said. “I want to thank you for being so patient over the past few months while the team has been working on rescheduling our North American dates. Finally, we have some news, and I can’t wait to sing and dance with you all again.”

The Courage world tour, named after the English-language album Dion released last November, is the 52-year-old pop star’s first world-wide concert tour in more than a decade. It kicked off in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019.

The “Because You Loved Me” singer dealt with a throat virus early into the tour and had to postpone six September shows in Montreal. Some of those dates moved to November while others were bumped to Feb. 2020.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

