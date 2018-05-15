Charles Harris photo exhibit on display in Canada for first time

The intimate work of Charles (Teenie) Harris is on display in Canada for the first time at BAND Gallery in Toronto as part of the Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival. Harris, a photographer born in Pittsburgh’s Hill District – the African-American cultural hub of the city – documented the neighbourhood since opening a studio there in the 1930s. In photographs that cover a period up to the 1970s, the trust and sensitivity he extended to his subjects is evident in his access and their comfort. Harris’s images, housed in the Carnegie Museum of Art, number more than 80,000 and provide a testament familial portrayal of his hometown’s African-American community. The Toronto exhibition runs until June 7.
