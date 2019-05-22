 Skip to main content

Music Cher’s Winnipeg concert postponed at last minute due to illness

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Cher’s Winnipeg concert postponed at last minute due to illness

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Concert promoter Live Nation West Canada said in a statement that Cher was unable to perform due to what it called a sudden short-term illness, but no other details were released.

Owen Sweeney/The Canadian Press

About 10,000 Cher fans in Winnipeg went home disappointed Tuesday night after being told that a concert by the pop diva at Bell MTS Place had been postponed.

Cher, who is 73, was scheduled to appear around 8:45 p.m. as part of her Here We Go Again Tour 2019.

An announcement was made more than an hour after the opening acts had finished that she was ill and would not be taking the stage.

Story continues below advertisement

Concert promoter Live Nation West Canada said in a statement that Cher was unable to perform due to what it called a sudden short-term illness, but no other details were released.

The statement said the concert would be postponed and that fans should hold onto their tickets.

Live Nation said those tickets will be honoured once a rescheduled date is confirmed.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter