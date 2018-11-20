 Skip to main content

Music Come fly with actor Jeff Goldblum on his new jazz album

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Come fly with actor Jeff Goldblum on his new jazz album

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Jeff Goldblum, the actor? No, Jeff Goldblum, the Decca Records recording artist, thank you very much. The wry, well-established star of Independence Day, The Big Chill and The Fly is also a jazz pianist, one who has been holding down a weekly club gig in Los Angeles for years with his semi-pro outfit the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Recently, Goldblum released The Capitol Studios Sessions, a lively, accessible debut album recorded at the famed Capitol Records Building in Los Angeles, but with an audience in the room. The loquacious actor spoke to The Globe and Mail recently about how his music career came together.

IN HIS WORDS

When I first began piano lessons, Erroll Garner, who is from Pittsburgh, where I’m from, had an album out called Play Misty. My dad brought that record home and we played it over and over again. That got me started.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the years, I’ve kept a piano wherever I’ve lived while I was acting, and I’ve been exposed to a lot of different players. I certainly love Thelonious Monk a lot. Bill Evans I love a lot. And Keith Jarrett, I adore. All those guys.

I was never particularly strategic about my career – at least about music, anyway. I was when it came to acting. But with music, I just put one foot in front of the other. It’s all happened organically and spontaneously in an evolving and fluid way.

I was on a promotional tour for Thor: Ragnarok in London, where I did Graham Norton’s [talk] show. Gregory Porter, whose music I’ve loved for years, was going to be playing a Nat King Cole song from his new album. They asked me if I wanted to play with him, and sent me the arrangement. I looked it over for a couple of days and then I went through it with him in our dressing room.

After we did it on the show, the lovely people from Decca Records suggested I should make a record with them. Later we had a meeting in Los Angeles, and they suggested I meet with producer Larry Klein. Which I did. What a spectacular guy. It was his idea to record the album in the Capitol Records Building, where he’d worked before, and to make the studio like a club and not do any more than one take of anything and just have a show. That’s what we did.

I have shows coming up in Europe. I’m thinking about some of the songs we’re going to play. I’m enjoying investigating further some of the things we played on the album that came to me just a little before we did it. I know them better now. I explore them every day.

We’ve never played Paris or Berlin, where there might be a second-language challenge. We shall see. But I’ve always found with these things that the less I plan out, the better. I’m comfortable with it being off the cuff. It’s the result of thousands of hours of involvement with the material.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019