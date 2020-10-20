Critics Notebook: Polaris Prize-winning hardcore rapper Backxwash furiously explores exoneration

Open this photo in gallery Backxwash, the stage name of performer Ashanti Mutinta, poses in this undated handout photo. Backxwash has won the 2020 Polaris Music Prize for her album "God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It." The Canadian Press

After finding out she had won the 2020 Polaris Music Prize for her album God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It, the first words out of Ashanti Mutinta’s mouth were “Oh my god.” Religion’s long relationship with irony is as strong as ever.

Montreal-based Mutinta is a Zambian-born transfeminine rapper who calls herself Backxwash. Her debut full-length album God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It is an angry run-on sentence, a purging exercise in metal-rapped rage and an aggressive document of a journey through forgiveness, all set to horror-house hip hop that samples Black Sabbath and American bishop T.D Jakes.

Polaris picks the Canadian album of the year based on artistic merit, without consideration for genre or record sales. It prides itself in its appreciation of marginalised artists and its recognition of the diversity in the Canadian music scene. By giving its $50,000 award to Backxwash, more boxes are checked off than in a long-form census survey.

In winning the 15th annual prize, Backxwash beat out nine other short-listed contenders, including rising star Jessie Reyez and three previous Polaris winners: dance-floor auteur Caribou, electronic music producer Kaytranada and Colombia-born dynamo Lido Pimienta.

Given Polaris’s zealotry for celebrating underdogs and new artists, the three former winners probably didn’t stand much of a chance of repeating. Only in the world of Polaris is Caribou considered an over-dog.

Prominent artists with eligible records that failed to make the 40-album long list (let alone the 10-album short list) included Drake, Carly Rae Jepsen, Neil Young, Leonard Cohen, Grimes and Gordon Lightfoot.

This year’s 11-member final jury, culled from more than 200 music journalists, broadcasters and related music media from across the country, was comprised of two campus radio broadcasters, five freelance writers, a DJ-musician, a Newfoundland-based novelist and a pair of bloggers.

If given a ballot, I would have gone with Caribou’s sublime LP Suddenly. That being said, God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It was my favourite of the final nominees. The record is conceptually personal, emotionally defiant, inherently political and, despite its fringe genre, quite accessible. That, and I’m a sucker for a John Bonham backbeat (on Adolescence, sampled from Led Zeppelin’s When the Levee Breaks.)

Mutinta, aged 29, left Zambia for British Columbia as a teenager. God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It was preceded by 2018 EPs Black Sailor Moon and F.R.E.A.K.S and has already been followed by the EP Stigmata released two months ago. The Polaris-winning album addresses her difficulties with family, identity and religion, while exploring the concept of exoneration. She spoke about it to National Public Radio recently.

“Throughout the album, I document everything that has been done to me and at the end, I ask the question: Is there any time of forgiveness for those who have done something to me, or for me if I have harmed them? And what exactly is forgiveness? Is it for past transgressions? What about for situations in which one might still feel unsafe? It’s kind of accumulated into an album.”

On the song Black Sheep, Mutinta laments lost blood relationships. “So it’s been years since I talked to granny/ think it’s pretty sick that I lost a family.”

Anxiety issues are referenced on Black Sheep and Adolescence. “Maybe I should go to therapy/ 'cause keeping it inside is something that is eating me alive.”

The song Screaming Into the Void questions whether her music is reaching people, but this album screams vindication – with or without the Polaris win. The closing track is Redemption, a cathartic unburdening and an anti-religion screed set to a mellow loop from Jimi Hendrix’s song Drifting.

“Feel like you lost a son, but you gained a daughter,” raps Mutinta, about the effect her transgendering had on her family. “You think I broke your heart, I think it’s for survival.” The song closes with a sermon on the evils of self-guilt. The amen is understood.

