 Skip to main content

Music Dan Mangan on the ‘arduous’ process of songwriting

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Dan Mangan on the ‘arduous’ process of songwriting

Brad Wheeler
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

B.C. musician Dan Mangan.

Vanessa Heins/Handout

Although the songwriting British Columbian Dan Mangan has been busy touring in support of his latest album More or Less, he still finds time to create new tunes. Good ones, apparently. “I think I might have just finished writing my best song a moment ago,” the Juno Award winner proclaimed recently on social media. Mangan spoke to The Globe and Mail about the “treacherous” process of songwriting, and the sweet spot that comes between finishing a song and recording it.

There’s something about the elation of finishing a song, especially a song you know is good. It often comes at the tail end of weeks or months of torture.

Finishing a song is the most incredibly rewarding thing. Up until that point, it is treacherous and arduous. It’s like living with a crossword puzzle for which you have seven missing squares and you can’t for the life of you figure out what they are, and you can’t cheat and Google them.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s this weird thing where you live with it, and you’re thinking about the song in the shower or driving a car. It’s running through your head and you’re trying to figure out how to make all the little pieces fit together. Until they do, it’s just an ongoing pain.

The song I tweeted about is called Melody. It had been thwarting me for ages, but there comes a point where I decide I’m at the end of my ability. I can’t make it any better than it is. At this point, I know it’s done. I’ll sleep better. I can put it to bed.

This song feels like it’s personal, but universal. It’s incredibly catchy. I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, though. I haven’t recorded it yet. But it just seems to be rife with potential.

When you finish recording and mixing a song, it’s exciting. But it means it’s now finite. It’s archived. It is what it is. Up until that point it’s totally infinite and mysterious – a treasure trove of possibilities. You know it’s good, but you don’t know what it’s going to be. At that point, which is where I’m at with Melody, it’s just about as exciting as it comes, in my creative world anyway.

Dan Mangan’s fall tour of Ontario begins Nov. 19, in London, Ont., and finishes Nov. 29, in Barrie.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter