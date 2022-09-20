The easiest way to annoy Daniel Lanois is to ask him about something that has already been done.

The albums he produced for U2? Ancient history: “We bask in the glory of familiarity,” he says in a Zoom call. “Have we not had enough?”

Musician-producer Daniel Lanois.Laura Cole

Even his brand-new album, Player, Piano, which he recorded more than a year ago, feels like old news.

“It’s a little bit difficult for me to talk about it.”

Still, it’s a new direction for the adventurist who at turns is a Les Paul-toting rocker, a melodic singer-songwriter and a sonic-exploring Grammy-winning producer who has worked with everyone from Bob Dylan, to Martha and the Muffins, to Neil Young, to U2, to Sinéad O’Connor, to Peter Gabriel.

Player, Piano is a sublime, peaceful collection of 12 solo piano tacks, released on the Modern Recordings label, an imprint of BMG. His new deal with the Berlin-based company brings all but one of his 13 solo albums into its catalogue.

This weekend, Lanois is speaking at the Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg about the music industry.

“I’m going to talk about ‘What if?’” he says. “What if we did this and what if we financed that and where will it take us?”

Before asking those questions, Lanois answered some of ours.

On the choice of piano: “People want to know what’s going on in an artist’s mind. But it’s okay to just go to the piano, which might speak quite loudly in a singular way. Maybe it’s okay not to put too much hullabaloo around a melody. Going to the piano was an opportunity to keep developing my sense of melody. Over the years I realized it’s part of my gift and talent.”

Why he signed with Berlin-based music company BMG: “They called me up out of the blue and told me they loved me and that they felt I was not being properly represented in Europe and the rest of the world. I said, ‘Tell me more.’ I liked who I was working with before, but when I hear someone who is based in Europe tell me I’m not being very well represented in their home territory, then I listen. So, I moved to BMG. Is it the right thing to do? I don’t know yet, because the record is just out. It’s a roll of the dice, but they seem to be excited about me and the potential I have to reach more ears.”

On using the studio as a composing tool: “There’s a track on the record, Inverness, that sounds like a solo piano performance. But it was two or three hours of improvisation that I then chopped together. Some of the chopping took me to a chord that I might not feel inclined to play in natural performance. It’s interesting to think of the studio as a compositional steppingstone – I’ve certainly done it with a lot of folks over the years, including Bob Dylan. We take a phrase from here and put it over there. We choose the best takes and glue it all together and hope in the end that nobody smells the glue and nobody sees the pin in the neck of the Frankenstein.

How the album was made: I’ve made this record with every ounce of blood I have. Every note is significant. I’ve developed an entire system of record making to accommodate this one little album. Most people use sound effects as part of a floral arrangement. ‘Here’s the flower arrangement, and now let’s put a little bit of reverb on it and that should do.’ No, it will not do. Because I don’t want reverb from my C# to be bumping into a natural C, because that would qualify as a train wreck. So, I put two hours of work in one note so the reverb from the C# gets cancelled for the C natural. That’s interesting to me, because no one has ever done it before.”

Who he’s not: “I’m not an Oscar Peterson. I played the left-hand parts separate from the right-hand parts. I was able to use technology and my years of experience as a record maker and apply it to the piano with some simple decisions. I was able to use my skills as an editor.”

What he’s searching for: “The unknown. You can’t study it. No tuition will give it to you. It belongs to imagination, it belongs to heart, it belongs to bravado and it belongs to those who are ready to box their way out of a steel town like Hamilton. I’m only interested in what I don’t know. If I were interested in what is known, I’d be at the University of Toronto dragging myself through academia. But I’m only interested in original thought.”

What he’s working on next: “I just spent a week recording [drummer] Brian Blade in Toronto. I have hours of recordings to go through with [co-producer] Wayne Lorenz to see what of it is special. We’ve got a tom-tom track that is a mind blower. I know people want to hear that I’m doing the next U2 record and then I’m going to do ZZ Top. Life is not that simple, though. I’m an experimenter. I’m a sonic explorer. I wish I could say I had some broad-stroke industry manoeuvre that will catapult me into the limelight, and that I’m going to be doing the next Rolling Stones record. I can do all that – I can give Mick Jagger a call. But if I don’t do my experiments and I don’t go through my explorations, then I’ve got nothing to bring to the table. I’d be a charlatan.”