Debonair singer Jay Jackson co-fronted R&B group the Majestics

Open this photo in gallery Jay Jackson, right, with longtime friend and singer Eric Mercury. Tracey Keizer-Martin/Handout

“My mother would ask me, if Jay Jackson jumped off a cliff would I do it too?” lifelong friend Eric Mercury said. “Of course I never said so, but, yeah, I probably would have.”

Jay Jackson, singer, television host and effervescent ringleader, died Sept. 15 of congestive heart failure. He was 78.

Along with his sister Shawne Jackson, Mr. Jackson fronted the Majestics, a 13-piece local R&B band that was part of the “Toronto Sound” of the late 1960s. Devoted to the soul-pop hits of the Stax and Motown labels in Memphis and Detroit respectfully, bands in the musically alive city would cover charting songs and R&B standards with unique arrangements. Mr. Jackson’s specialties included Ben E. King’s Stand By Me and The Four Tops’ I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch).

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Jackson is remembered by friends as radiant and fun-loving, with a devilish sense of humour and a strong loyalty to family. He was on hand in 2017 for the unveiling of a Toronto Heritage plaque honouring his great-grandfather Albert Jackson, recognized as Canada’s first Black letter carrier.

When Mr. Jackson was young, a sense of adventure occasionally landed him in trouble. Other times, it led to opportunity.

Open this photo in gallery Jay Jackson and Shawne at the Radio & Records party at Roger Ashby’s home in 2016. Bill King/CBC

In late August, 1963, Mr. Jackson with Mr. Mercury and the other members of the Toronto R&B vocal group the Pharaohs headed to New York. In the car was Mr. Jackson’s mother, Millie, on her way to the March on Washington. Standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr. would deliver his historic I Have a Dream speech, calling for an end to racism.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jackson and the Pharaohs, with their own aspirations, hustled for work in New York. Going to the neon-lit entertainment capital of the world was both alluring and a deeply intimidating proposition for unproven performers. “Nobody went there,” Mr. Mercury, the lead singer, told The Globe and Mail. “We were scared to even say the words ‘New York.’ ”

Once in the city, the band hooked up with Al Tinney of the Jive Bombers, who had a hit in 1957 with the single Bad Boy. Mr. Tinney dragged the neophyte Torontonians to music publishers, rehearsals halls and, fortuitously, the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem. They entered and won the famous Amateur Night at the Apollo contest, swaying the notoriously judgmental audience with a Ray Charles-style take on You Are My Sunshine.

“We thought we could sing with anybody,” Mr. Mercury recalled, "but we were still shocked when we won.”

The grand prize was a week-long residency at the Lennox Lounge, which to Mr. Jackson and the others sounded like a prime gig in a swish club. No such luck. It was tiny watering hole inside a bowling alley called Lennox Lanes.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every time the door would open, you’d hear the bowling pins flying," said Mr. Mercury, who years later would co-write You Are My Heaven with Stevie Wonder for Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway. “It was a horrible gig, but Jay and I didn’t care. We were in show business.”

Open this photo in gallery Jackson performing on television, c. 1960s. Handout

Jay Ricardo Jackson was born in Toronto on May 27, 1942. Sugar was being rationed in Canadian households at the time, but not on the radio. The hits of the day were big-band toe-tappers the saccharine type of Jimmy Dorsey’s Tangerine and Glenn Miller’s Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree.

His parents were Millie Jackson and Harold Jackson Jr., a railroad porter. He began singing at the First Baptist Church on Huron Street when he was 12 years old. Later, he had the opportunity to sing back-up for the Drifters' lead vocalist Ben E. King at Toronto’s Ascot Hall.

Mr. Jackson joined up with Mr. Mercury after hearing his friend singing with others in a small laneway near a lumberyard in downtown Toronto. “The echo was amazing in that alley,” Mr. Mercury said. “You could walk by and hear us, which is what Jay did.”

Mr. Mercury recalls seeing another side of his friend during an incident at Toronto’s Westover Hotel, now the home of the striptease institution Filmores. After a Pharaohs show there, while Mr. Jackson and Mr. Mercury collected their pay, their dressed-to-the-nines dates were being hassled by Toronto police officers. The singers emerged from the hotel just as one of the policemen hip-tossed Mr. Jackson’s female companion over the police cruiser.

“There were no words,” Mr. Mercury said. “Jay punched the policeman and broke his nose. Of course, he was arrested.”

Story continues below advertisement

As a kid in the 1950s, Mr. Jackson had been a gifted athlete, with a particular passion for basketball, football and baseball. “He was a good left-fielder,” said Ted Schmidt, who played centre field on a playground team with him. "I was quicker though, so whenever a ball was hit to left-centre, he’d say "Take it, Ted.' "

By the late 1960s, Mr. Schmidt was a coach and a teacher at Neil McNeil High School, a Catholic school in the city’s east end. Attending a school dance, Mr. Schmidt was surprised to see his childhood sand-lot friend on stage with the Majestics as a singer and emcee. “He was jumping around like Otis Redding,” Mr. Schmidt said.

The Majestics made a handful of albums at Arc Sound in Scarborough, Ont., mostly without Mr. Jackson. At the turn of the 1970s, the band did support the singer on The Subtle Art of Self Destruction, a psychedelic-soul freak-out credited to Heads of Our Times, with Ric Robertson and Mr. Jackson. He also recorded the single Darlin' Don’t You Go and its flip side Anytime as a solo act for the Canadian label Red Leaf Records.

The Majestics backed Mr. Jackson occasionally when he hosted Where It’s At, a CBC music program in the style of American Bandstand. The show, which ran from 1968 to 1969, was broadcast out of different Canadian cities. Anne Murray was regularly featured on the Halifax episodes, while the Guess Who were frequently seen from Winnipeg. Mr. Jackson was a presenter on the Toronto-based shows.

Open this photo in gallery Jackson, far right, backed by The Majestics on the late 1960s CBC music program Where It's At. CBC

“He was a natural host,” Majestics saxophonist Russell Strathdee said of Mr. Jackson, an ebullient performer seen as hip and happening at a time of radical social and cultural changes.

The CBC was just beginning to experiment with colour television, an innovation the Majestics band members embraced by donning lime-green Nehru suits. Front man Mr. Jackson’s fashion was less outrageous – a brown blazer with flowing yellow neckwear was more his debonair style.

Story continues below advertisement

At one point, Mr. Jackson attempted to land television work in Los Angeles at the invitation of the producers of The Johnny Cash Show. An issue with his family necessitated his return to Toronto, however. “Jay was a stand-up guy,” Mr. Mercury said. “He denied himself any shot at big time to take care of business at home.”

Putting a career in entertainment behind him, from 1972 to 2000 Mr. Jackson worked for various government organisations including the Ministry of Tourism and Recreation, Canadian Dispute Resolution Corporation and the Toronto Metro Housing Authority.

Having performed at the famed after-hours joint Club Bluenote on Yonge Street in the 1960s, Mr. Jackson was a frequent guest artist at the revived Club Bluenote in the city’s Yorkville neighbourhood in the 1980s and ’90s.

His lifelong passion for baseball culminated in a part-time job with the Toronto Blue Jays in retirement. He worked as a crowd-control officer near the bullpen at the Rogers Centre. “His friends were envious because he got to be around the players,” his sister said. “I do know that the job was one of the highlights of his life.”

Jay Jackson leaves his wife, Janice Jackson; sister, Shawne Jackson; and three children, two stepchildren and seven grandchildren.