Music

Drake mingles with Adele at mob-themed 33rd birthday party

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Drake marked his 33rd birthday with a celebrity-splashed night of festivities, but it was a photograph with Adele that set social media on fire.

The Toronto rapper posted a shot of himself sitting alongside the “Rolling in the Deep” singer at the mob-themed costume party.

Photo of Adele with Drake posted to his @champagnepapi Instagram account.

Adele was dressed in a black, off-the-shoulder gown in tribute to Ginger McKenna, the character played by Sharon Stone in Martin Scorsese’s 1995 crime drama “Casino.”

Rapper French Montana was among the other performers who donned a mob persona at the Thursday soiree, coming dressed as Al Pacino in “Scarface.”

Among the others in attendance included Kylie Jenner and rappers Snoop Dogg, Diddy and Future.

Earlier in the week, Drake held another birthday, posting images from the event of his customized 30-carat diamond NBA Championship ring on Instagram. He co-designed the massive piece of jewelry in recognition of the Toronto Raptors victory.

